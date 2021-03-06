Chelsea News Roundup: Pundit backs Blues youngster to become next captain, Tuchel talks about Werner following Liverpool win, and more - 5 March 2021

Chelsea rubbed more salt into Liverpool's wounds by outclassing them at Anfield in the 2020-21 Premier League. The 1-0 win extended the Reds' run of losses at home to five league games on the bounce, the first for a defending Premier League champion.

The win also extended Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten record as Blues boss to ten games in all competitions, with Chelsea winning eight of these matches and drawing two. Remarkably, Tuchel's Chelsea did not concede a goal against Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, or Liverpool during this period.

Chelsea are now emerging as serious challengers for a top-four finish, as they have been one of the most stubborn teams in the league since Tuchel's arrival.

In their win against Liverpool, Chelsea played as a well-drilled outfit. The Blues also benefitted from a few brilliant individual displays that have drawn plaudits from around the football fraternity.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on March 5, 2021.

Redknapp backs Mason Mount to become next Chelsea captain

Mason Mount celebrates his goal with Ben Chilwell.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp waxed lyrical about Mason Mount following his spectacular performance against Liverpool. The midfielder completed a quick Chelsea break initiated by N'Golo Kante by drifting in from the left flank and curling a stunning effort past Alisson.

Mount has created the most chances for his side this season, and Redknapp feels he could go on to lead Chelsea in the future.

“I think the best way to state what he is right now is the ultimate modern-day player. He can play in a two in midfield. He can play the No. 10. He can play wide left, wide right. He has that much quality, you could play him as a false 9 if you had to. He starts the press. His touch, he’s got finesse. I think he’s got everything to be the next Chelsea captain going forward,” said Redknapp.

G̶a̶r̶e̶t̶h̶ ̶S̶o̶u̶t̶h̶g̶a̶t̶e̶'̶s̶ ̶s̶o̶n̶

F̶r̶a̶n̶k̶ ̶L̶a̶m̶p̶a̶r̶d̶'̶s̶ ̶s̶o̶n̶

T̶h̶o̶m̶a̶s̶ ̶T̶u̶c̶h̶e̶l̶'̶s̶ ̶s̶o̶n̶



Maybe, just maybe, Mason Mount is a sensational footballer. 🤩 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 5, 2021

Timo Werner doesn't need to worry - Tuchel

Timo Werner was unlucky not to have scored for Chelsea against Liverpool.

It's safe to say Timo Werner is back on another mini drought after his goal in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

The forward has now gone four games without a goal but is far from the player who was shorn of confidence months earlier. In fact, against Liverpool, Werner caused all sorts of problems with his pace.

He also netted a beautiful goal after being played in by Jorginho, only for the effort to be chalked off after VAR's intervention. Tuchel believes the Chelsea number 9, who was offside by the finest of margins, should not worry as long as he's putting in the hard yards. Tuchel said in this regard:

"I demand 100% in every training, and I don’t allow self-pity. There is no need for self-pity. He is a privileged guy and full of talent, and he plays football in one of the best clubs in the world, in the best league in the world. So no need for self-pity and to worry too much."

The Chelsea manager believes Werner will be rewarded with continuous effort on the training ground, saying:

"The only responsibility we have together is to bring the best in him out, and the only way I know is on the training pitch and in the games. Put in the effort, put yourself in the state of mind that you are ready to play for us at the highest level, and he is doing this, and then you will be rewarded. I am very sure.I am absolutely happy with his performance against Liverpool. It was another step forward."

Ben Chilwell reflects on Chelsea's win against Liverpool

Ben Chilwell believes Chelsea deservedly won against Liverpool at Anfield.

Ben Chilwell heaped praise on Chelsea's performance at Anfield. The left-back played a huge role in his side's victory, maintaining defensive discipline as well as chipping in with overlaps.

He feels Chelsea should have scored more against the Reds. Reflecting on his team's performance, Chilwell said:

"It was a brilliant performance. All season we’ve been looking for a big win against one of the big teams. and we thoroughly deserved this win. It was a great performance; everyone put a real shift in, and the only disappointment was that it wasn’t by more goals because I think our play merited that."

Praising the entire unit's effort, the Chelsea defender remarked:

"It’s an impressive run that we are on. Everyone will look at the clean sheets and the defensive work, but that’s not just the back five and the goalkeeper. It’s the whole team putting the effort in."

Chilwell and Chelsea next take on Everton on Monday as the race for the Premier League top-four intensifies.