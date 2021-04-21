Chelsea news roundup: Club to pull out of Super League, Bayern Munich defender on Blues' radar, and more - 20th April 2021

A lot has been happening in European football following the announcement of the European Super League, with Chelsea one of 12 teams in the breakaway competition.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Chelsea news as on 20th April 2021:

Chelsea to pull out of Super League

Just a day after announcing they would be part of the new breakaway European Super League, reports have now emerged that Chelsea are preparing to pull out of the controversial competition.

Chelsea's announcement to join the Super League was met with a lot of opposition by former players, fans and pundits all around the world. The negative reaction is said to have made Roman Abramovich renege on his decision to join the competition.

The first domino has fallen. Chelsea to withdraw from European Super League..... https://t.co/AIXUn3REz5 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 20, 2021

“The club is preparing to pull out. Roman’s involvement with the club has never been about money; it has always been about the community and (the) fans. This is not what we want,” a source at Chelsea told Forbes. “Issues with the Champions League and UEFA remain ... but we are preparing to withdraw after having listened to the community.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the decision to drop Tammy Abraham is not personal

Tammy Abraham’s career has taken a nosedive since Frank Lampard’s departure, as new head coach Thomas Tuchel hasn't given the striker a decent run in the playing XI

Abraham, who is not Tuchel’s preferred option, last featured for Chelsea in February against Southampton in the Premier League.

The forward is said to be disappointed by his lack of game time, but Tuchel has said that Abraham should focus on getting back into contention.

Tammy Abraham’s biggest problem is that he isn’t a £47.6m signing from Leipzig. — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) April 17, 2021

“Tammy has had this decision now a few times against him, which is never personal, but this is life at Chelsea sometimes as a player. I hope that he does not get lost in too many thoughts because he knows not to be too concerned about his situation. Everything he can do is stay focused and stay with belief because the situation for a striker can change in minutes," Tuchel said.

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign Nicklas Sule

Nicklas Sule has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea, as Thomas Tuchel wants to sign the defender to strengthen the Blues’ defence.

Chelsea have defended well under Tuchel but are expected to add more quality to their defence, as Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are not getting any younger.

As per Athletic, Sule is high on Chelsea’s transfer list. The Blues hope to take advantage of his uncertain future at Bayern Munich. Sule will have only one year remaining on his Bayern Munich contract this summer, and he has not yet agreed on an extension.