Chelsea News Roundup: Defender to sign new deal, star winger highlights key objectives for the season, and more - March 23rd, 2021 

Chelsea are unbeaten in a record 14 games under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have been in imperious form under the German, keeping 12 shutouts in this period and conceding only twice.

In only two months since his arrival, Tuchel has steered Chelsea from tenth to fourth place in the league. Moreover, the Blues are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well.

However, there have been talks about players who could leave Chelsea and others who could hold contract-extension talks. On that note, let's have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on March 23, 2021.

Thiago Silva set to sign new Chelsea deal

Thiago Silva is set to sign a new one-year extension with Chelsea.

Defender Thiago Silva has become a fan favourite at Chelsea. Despite being out injured at the moment, he is set to sign a new contract extension with the London club.

The Brazilian had arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on a short-term deal in the summer.

He has featured 21 times for Chelsea thus far, adding invaluable experience to the backline with his decision-making and shrewd defending.He has been out injured since February, though, after pulling his hamstring against Tottenham Hotspur.

Callum Hudson-Odoi underlines Chelsea's plans for the season

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants Chelsea to win a title this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been one of the beneficiaries of Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea.

He has played in a couple of positions, like right wing-back and inside forward under the German, and has played an integral part in the club's fortunes of late.

Explaining Chelsea's goals for the season, Hudson-Odoi said:

"The main aim is to try and win a trophy with Chelsea, try and get to the FA Cup final, try and go as far as possible in the Champions League and finish in the top four in the Premier League.”

He also talked about his personal objectives:

"Try to make the Euro squad, that’s a massive opportunity. There won’t be many times when you get to play for your country in a home major tournament. So that’s a major aim. Do well for the rest of the season and try and get in the squad for it.”

Pat Nevin highlights Hakim Ziyech's importance

Hakim Ziyech celebrates his goal against Sheffield United.

Hakim Ziyech scored the all-important opener against Atletico Madrid before netting the second goal against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

All this has transpired only a few days after the winger divided opinion from the club's fanbase, as many stated that he would not be able to fit into a team where there is no space for wingers.

However, former player Pat Nevin feels Ziyech is gaining importance, saying:

"The latest player to have been given the Tuchel treatment seems to be Hakim Ziyech, the player I want to be focussed on next."

He added in this regard:

"I think Hakim will be vital to us, as he has a different creative skillset than anyone else at the club. In the short and longer term, we will need his type of imagination if we are going to win trophies, so his recent two goals in two games couldn’t have come at a better time."