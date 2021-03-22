Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel reacts to Sheffield United win, Blues learn their FA Cup opponents and more - 21st March, 2021 

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run under new boss Thomas Tuchel to 14 games with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, in the process scalping their 12th clean sheet since the German's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

An own goal by Oliver Norwood put the Blues in the driver's seat during the first-half, while a 92nd minute strike from Hakim Ziyech added gloss to the score line.

It wasn't necessarily Chelsea's finest display of the season despite the score describing it as a more comfortable affair than it was. The Blades tested Kepa Arrizabalaga many times by throwing crosses aplenty into the box and made the hosts work hard to earn the points.

Tuchel and the football fraternity provided their reactions after the game, and on that note, we list the top news stories surrounding Chelsea as on March 21, 2021.

Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's scrappy FA Cup win

Hakim Ziyech celebrates his goal for Chelsea

As honest as he always is with his post-match admissions, Tuchel revealed that his team lacked intensity as they were tired after a strenuous run of matches.

He also claimed that he chose his team keeping in mind the workload management of players heading into the international break. The Chelsea boss said:

"I could feel a bit after the game against Atletico that we were a bit tired and I could feel that it was a huge effort also mentally against Atletico. After that it was a big relief and then there were a lot of team changes made by me."

He added:

"Then you have players leaving right now for international duty so there are a lot of things to organise, many unclear situations, so there was a moment yesterday when we prepared the match and again today where I did not feel 100 per cent comfortable or sure we could continue on the same level."

Although Tuchel believes Christian Pulisic should have capped off his otherwise brilliant display with a goal, he was happy with a win and hard-fought clean sheet.

Chelsea set to face Manchester City in FA Cup semis

Thomas Tuchel will have to face Pep Guardiola in the FA Cup semis

Chelsea will take on Pep Guardiola's relentless Manchester City side in the FA Cup semi-final.

The draw took place during half-time of the Leicester City versus Manchester United fixture, which was eventually won by the Foxes. While they will play against Southampton, the Blues have a chance to test their mettle under Tuchel against a team that has lost just one of its last 33 matches in all competitions.

Should Chelsea upstage Manchester City, they will fancy their chances of bagging a trophy this term. Their match will take place in the third week of April.

Tuchel provides update on Abraham's injury

Tammy Abraham will continue his rehab during the international break

Having almost returned to full fitness, Tammy Abraham was expected to play some part for Chelsea against Sheffield United.

It was, however, not to be, as he aggravated his ankle injury just five minutes into training on Saturday. Tuchel said the Chelsea striker should take it step-by-step as he aims to have him back post the international break.

He mentioned:

"He quit training yesterday after only five minutes, during the warm-up, so there was no chance that he could join the squad. It is still more or less the same injury. He had a bit of a re-injury in a training accident, exactly on the same spot where the first injury was so he is in pain, and there was no chance he could join us today. Firstly he needs to be fit and then secondly take it step by step to good training performances and fight his way back."

With 12 goals, Abraham is still Chelsea's top scorer for the season.