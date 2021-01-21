Chelsea News Roundup: Lampard's fate to be decided in 24 hours, summer signing reflects on latest defeat and more - 20 January 2021

Chelsea are in turmoil at present, with the defeat at Leicester City proving to be another black mark in their horrendous run of form.

Calamitous defending led to two early goals being conceded against Brendan Rodgers' side and resulted in Chelsea's fifth defeat in eight league games.

The defeat piled more pressure on under-fire boss Frank Lampard and further sparked reactions from the players and Chelsea faithful.

There have been indications of Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri, or Julian Nagelsmann replacing Lampard at the helm. However, it'll be interesting to see how patient Roman Abramovich is.

On that note, we list the top stories surrounding Chelsea from January 20.

'I'm a Chelsea fan, I'm a Chelsea person, no matter what. So I'm disappointed.' pic.twitter.com/mc9FW2DF9D — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2021

Lampard's Chelsea future to be decided in 24 hours

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League table, with many teams below them left with one or more games in hand.

The nature of Chelsea's performances has led to doubts being cast over Lampard's abilities as a manager. And Fabrizio Romano has said that the Chelsea manager's fate could be decided in the next 24 hours. He said:

"No decision has been made on Frank Lampard yet, but the board are furious with what is going on and something could happen in the coming hours."

Edouard Mendy opens up after Leicester defeat

Edouard Mendy has explained what Chelsea are missing.

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has highlighted the lack of consistency as a key reason behind Chelsea's underwhelming run.

Speaking to the club's official website, he conceded:

"What we are missing at the moment is consistency, being good for the whole match. We often have a bad patch, concede a goal and it makes it too hard to recover. We need to find more consistency in matches to be able to get past this level of team. It’s difficult to explain because we were in good form and then we got into difficulty. We need to concentrate on the return phase now and getting near the levels we were at."

Urging his teammates to stick together for Chelsea, he added:

"It’s up to us to rectify the current situation and above all show more. We have to stay together and stay as positive as possible during this delicate moment."

After a brilliant start to his Chelsea career, Mendy's form has nosedived of late and has become another cause of concern at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan ready to welcome Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is all set to join AC Milan.

As per reports from CalcioMercato in Italy, AC Milan are ready to announce the signing of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan.

They claim the deal is close to 'white smoke,' with Tomori temporarily joining Milan. The Serie A leaders will have the option to sign him for about £25 million at the end of his loan spell.

The ‘new chance’ becomes a done deal, confirmed. AC Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea for Fikayo Tomori, last details set to be sorted: here we go! 🔵🤝



Loan with buy option around €30m. He’ll fly to Milano this week - medicals pending. #ACMilan #CFC https://t.co/4FDzDY7uh3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2021

Tomori has fallen behind four center-backs in the pecking order at Chelsea, managing to notch up just one appearance in the Premier League this season.