Chelsea News Roundup: Lampard set to face the sack if Blues lose to Leicester City, Thiago Silva compared with a Blues legend, and more - 19 January 2021

After an up-and-down season, Chelsea have made a few trades in the ongoing transfer window.

They have arranged a loan deal for Danny Drinkwater, while Lucas Piazon departed for Braga. A few others, including Fikayo Tomori, are poised to switch parties by the end of this month.

On the field, Chelsea could make it three wins on the bounce if they pass the Leicester City test. It's a huge game for them, as it would illustrate the degree of their resurgence after a poor December.

On that note, we take a look at the top Chelsea stories as on January 19th, 2021.

Chelsea could sack Frank Lampard if they lose at Leicester City

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly under the pump.

According to reports from talkSPORT, Chelsea could sack their manager Frank Lampard if he fails to deliver a positive result against Leicester City.

Following a festive period full of struggles, Chelsea somehow eked out a result against 10-man Fulham last week. However, journalist Simon Johnson opined on the prospect of Brendan Rodgers replacing Frank Lampard at Chelsea, saying in this regard:

“There already are (question marks over his future). He’s definitely valued as a coach, and who wouldn’t value him as a coach because of the jobs he’s done at Leicester and Celtic. And he made an impression when he was in charge of the [Chelsea] youth and reserve team."

He further added in this regard:

“But there are a lot of things Brendan has said and done over the years which did not go down too well with the hierarchy."

Frank Lampard draws comparisons between Thiago Silva and John Terry

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has likened Thiago Silva with John Terry.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed Thiago Silva for his massive impact at the club since his arrival.

The centre-back has been one of the prime reasons behind Chelsea's improved defensive record this season, as he has notched up a fine partnership with Kurt Zouma.

Lampard lavished praise on the player and drew comparisons with one of Chelsea's finest - John Terry. Speaking to Chelsea TV, Lampard said in this regard:

“He’s made a big impact on the pitch which we’ve seen, on the people around him because of his attitude and how he behaves, people follow that."

He continued in this regard:

“He (Silva) reminds me of John Terry a lot, how he positions himself in the box and balls coming in from wide.”

Izzy Brown opens up on his Chelsea future

Izzy Brown

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown has lifted the lid on his career progress and long-term future at the club.

The midfielder, who plies his trade for Sheffield Wednesday, said:

“It’s up at the end of the season, and they’ve got a two-year optio,n I think. Honestly, I have no clue about what’s going to happen in the future. Everything is undecided because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and everything just depends on how the rest of this season goes."

"There’s a lot on the line for me, but I just want to focus on Sheffield Wednesday and play and do the best I can for this club. I’ll worry about my future when the season finishes", said Izzy Brown, whose Chelsea contract expires in June 2021.