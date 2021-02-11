Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel confirms starting spot for midfielder against Barnsley, Terry names his next Blues captain, and more - 10 February 2021

Chelsea have secured three wins and a draw in Thomas Tuchel's first four games in charge.

They have had a remarkable turnaround after Frank Lampard's axing, which had the club ruing over disrupted morale and lack of cohesion on the pitch.

Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round outing against Barnsley, one could expect Tuchel to heavily utilize his squad's depth and also provide an idea of his first-choice starting XI.

On that note, we list the top news stories and team news for Chelsea as of February 10, as discussions over their transition under Tuchel continue to circulate across the football circuit.

Tuchel hints at start for Chelsea's Kante

N'Golo Kante is set to return to Chelsea's starting XI

Ahead of Chelsea's away match at Barnsley, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech will return to the playing XI.

While Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have been used most in Kante's absence, Ziyech has found it difficult to break into the double number 10 role behind the striker in Tuchel's 3-4-3.

Confirming Kante's availability, Tuchel said:

“He will start tomorrow and, for me, his best position is in a double six. He can play as a single six, of course, but a strength for him is to have a kind of freedom to use his range and volume. As a single six, as in a 4-1-4-1, he has to be more disciplined in his position. He can do this but I think we would be cutting his wings a little bit. So double six is best."

Further lavishing praise on the Chelsea midfielder, he added:

"He is a big Chelsea player and one of the best midfielders in the world. So I am so lucky to have him in my squad and that he is back again. If you look at his performances coming back from injury, we put him on the pitch against Tottenham with no minutes. That was really difficult but he helped everybody on the pitch with his support, mentality, and quality, which is what he does."

John Terry tips Mount to become Chelsea captain

Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's best performers this season

Mason Mount's stellar goal against Sheffield United took his tally to three goals for the Premier League season.

The midfielder's tenacity to work continually, turn and run into spaces has been a serious hallmark and indication of what is to come from him.

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry has acknowledged Mount's ascent, also billing him as a future Blues and England captain.

Taking to Instagram, the Chelsea legend said:

"Mason Mount is 100 per cent a future Chelsea captain. He’s been the best player at Chelsea this season to be honest. He’s a great lad, trains unbelievably well, is Chelsea through and through and shows leadership qualities."

Anel Ahmedhodzic wishes to join Chelsea

According to various reports, Malmo FF defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has lifted the lid on his desire to switch to one of Europe's top leagues.

The defender, who began his career at Nottingham Forest, has made his mark at Malmo with solid displays over the past few months.

Speaking about his future, he said:

“I have been ready now for Europe after my season in the Allsvenskan. But there is no disappointment. I read that there were a lot of rumours and stuff, I saw that. I let Mackan (Rosenberg) take care of everything, and focus on what I should focus on. Mackan takes care of everything, and when I have to take note of something, he tells me.”

"As a defender, joining a team in the middle of a season will be difficult. The coach almost never changes defence during a season; it gets harder. Logically, it is easier to get into a team during the summer. It is very possible that (a move in the summer) will be (the case).”

Chelsea can trigger the centre-half's transfer value of £1.08 million if they wish to secure his services.