Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel provides injury updates ahead of Southampton clash, on-loan star explains Blues snub, and more - 19 February 2021

Chelsea have endured an upturn in fortunes since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club. They travel to Southampton on a five-game winning run in all competitions.

Although they have been in sublime form of late, Chelsea know they need a win at the St. Mary's Stadium to improve their chances of finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season.

In a pre-game media briefing, Tuchel talked about his potential team composition for the game against Southampton.

On that note, let us have a look at the top Chelsea news as on 19 February 2021.

Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham fit for Southampton clash

Tammy Abraham (right) and Kai Havertz (left) are fit to play against Southampton.

The duo of Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz will be in Chelsea's matchday squad against Southampton, as confirmed by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel added that both players have returned to full training. While a minor injury kept Havertz out of the last few games, Abraham limped off against Newcastle after a Jamaal Lascelles tackle.

Meanwhile, Tuchel observed that the game comes too soon for Thiago Silva. Christian Pulisic will miss out as well, owing to a calf injury.

The Chelsea boss said in this regard:

"Tammy feels very good. He is free for training today, and if things go well, he’s in the squad. Kai Havertz has been training as well, and will join us at Southampton."

The Chelsea head coach further said:

"Thiago will be out for the game. He’s not ready. We have some issues with the calf of Pulisic. It’s nothing big; it just feels tight and a bit of a risk."

On-loan star Fikayo Tomori explains Chelsea axe

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori has cleared the air on the situation at Stamford Bridge that saw him take a loan move to Serie A leaders AC Milan.

The defender, who was a regular under Lampard, fell down the pecking order this term. He still doesn't know why he was sidelined by his former boss.

The young player remarked:

"I will always be grateful for the opportunities Lampard gave me. Maybe because of our history, he thought I would accept it, but from my perspective, with that history, it felt more personal and harder to understand."

Tomori, who could join AC Milan permanently if the Serie A club wishes to pay £25 million to Chelsea, also added:

"I don't know what happened; it wasn't really explained to me. I was suddenly out of the squad, and I don't know why. It was frustrating."

Tuchel sheds light on Hakim Ziyech's situation

Hakim Ziyech has sparsely featured for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

One of the many summer signings yet to find his feet at Chelsea this season is Hakim Ziyech.

The crafty winger has been plagued by niggling injuries and a lack of game-time under Tuchel, who has not assigned a specific role for the former AFC Ajax man in his 3-4-2-1 system.

The Chelsea manager admitted that it is difficult to include Ziyech in his present formation, saying in this regard:

"It is my fault, actually, not his fault. There are some decisions for other players that means Hakim suffers a little bit at the moment. I agree with that; it is my responsibility and my fault he cannot show more of his potential."

Tuchel further added:

‘It is my hard decisions for Mason and for Callum in the half-positions where we see him the strongest. There have been other hard decisions to make. It is a good thing. It’s never easy, but it means we have quality. When I look at the schedule, we can be sure we need all our players. No matter how hard times are for him personally, I cannot say one bad thing for Hakim. He is working hard, and when the moment comes I expect the best Hakim Ziyech."

Ziyech is likely to start on the Chelsea bench against Southampton, though.