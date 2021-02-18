Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star shuts down rifts with Lampard, defender reveals what Tuchel has advised him, and more - 17 February 2021

Chelsea are in the top four of the Premier League just 20 days after Frank Lampard received the sack following a run of five defeats in eight games.

The Blues have recorded four successive league wins and five across all competitions under Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician has transformed the club's fortunes in the space of three weeks. But his job is far from done, as a gruelling set of fixtures lay in wait for Chelsea.

Nevertheless, there is enormous positivity at the club, as almost all players in the first team have received a fair share of chances and have stepped up to the plate.

On that note, let us have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on February 17, 2021.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger rubbishes talks of rifts with Lampard

Antonio Rudiger (left) and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right)

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has denied claims of him having problems with his former boss Frank Lampard.

Rudiger, who had fallen down the pecking order under Lampard following Thiago Silva's arrival, reportedly had a fallout with Lampard. However, slamming those statements, Rudiger said:

“If I was so anti-Lampard, why would I have been on the pitch under him in his last games? It doesn’t make sense."

The Chelsea star added in this regard:

"Frank Lampard is very well respected in the club and by the fans. The perception that I was against the coach has more to do with the time around the start of the season when I wasn’t in the squad.”

Andreas Christensen reveals how Thomas Tuchel has helped his game

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who has seen an upturn in fortunes since Tuchel's arrival, has disclosed how the German coach has instilled confidence in him. The Dane revealed:

“I have played four games in a row now, and it has been a while since I’ve done that. All the manager says is just be comfortable. If you don’t need to play the ball, you don’t have to. Wait for someone to come and take the ball, don’t take last-second decisions, know what you’re going to do and make it happen."

He further continued:

“He just said to us to be comfortable and believe in ourselves. I have played in the middle of the three before, and I’m quite comfortable there."

Antonio Rudiger happy to talk with three Chelsea targets

Chelsea target David Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years.

Antonio Rudiger was crucial in Chelsea's acquisition of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last summer.

The German reportedly spoke to his compatriots, and convinced them to switch to Stamford Bridge in what turned out to be a dream transfer window for the Blues.

Rudiger is now willing to speak to more targets such as Jerome Boateng and David Alaba. The latter even announced that he may run down his contract at Bayern Munich.

TRUE✅ Agent Rudi is on a new mission! Alaba?Boateng?Süle? @ToniRuediger: „If @ChelseaFC were to decide on one of the three players as a transfer target, I would be available to answer any questions. I know Jérôme & Niklas very well and I've already had contact with David Alaba“ pic.twitter.com/9bJ19BuYpK — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 17, 2021

Rudiger mentioned:

“If Chelsea were to decide on one of the three players as a transfer target, I would be available to answer any questions. I know Jerome and Niklas very well ,and I’ve already had contact with David Alaba.”

Alaba could be immensely valuable to Chelsea, as he is an experienced campaigner.