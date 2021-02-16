Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United: 5 Talking Points as Blues cruise to 5th straight win under Tuchel | Premier League 2020/21 

Chelsea enjoyed plain sailing against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, out-manouvering them 2-0 to record five straight wins across all competitions.

The Blues amassed their eighth consecutive league win over the Toons, thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner.

Unlike the demanding circumstances at Barnsley, it was esthetic, energetic and applicative football from Chelsea. They enjoyed the lion's share of the ball, as one would assume, but were far more direct and penetrative.

Newcastle, on the other hand, struggled to keep up with Chelsea's quality of delivery and pace of play.

On that note, we list the major talking points from Chelsea's rout of Newcastle United as Thomas Tuchel registered his fifth straight win as Blues boss.

Full-time!

A professional performance to seal the win. Up to 4th 🔥💪#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/YcvLLsnfAL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 15, 2021

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel reveals plan for misfiring strikers, Nagelsmann offers insight on Werner's situation, and more - 15 February 2021

#1 VAR raises doubts yet again as Abraham is forced off

Advertisement

Olivier Giroud for Tammy Abraham was a forced early change made by Chelsea

Early on in the game, Mateo Kovacic played a delightful pass into the path of Tammy Abraham. The striker made a stellar run in between the Newcastle centre-halves, who should never have been as distant and taciturn as they were.

Abraham timed his run to perfection, but was bundled over by the outstretched leg of Jamaal Lascelles. One could argue the striker should have done better with his first touch, but the tackle on him was as harsh as it could have gotten. At least to the naked eye.

I need to see a replay of the tackle. Interestingly, there was no sign of any VAR review on the screens in the stadium #CHENEW https://t.co/nhpv6FEubI — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

What was more startling was that VAR did not care to intervene or look into the challenge, or a possible offside, even once.

The play continued without pause. However, Chelsea's young forward could not shrug off the pain from the challenge. He soldiered through the bench as Giroud, the super sub, hopped on.

Early change 🔄

Tammy Abraham unable to continue after the earlier knock. He is replaced by Olivier Giroud.

🔵0-0⚫[19’] #CHENEW pic.twitter.com/sbpen80DaM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 15, 2021

#2 Newcastle invite pressure as Giroud scores

Olivier Giroud (R) latched on to a loose ball inside the box to give Chelsea the lead

Chelsea's sustained pressure and overload in the middle finally led to a goal when a pass found Werner in space down the left.

Advertisement

The striker was allowed to dribble into the box with ease as neither Isaac Hayden nor Emil Krafth closed him down. Having said that, it was a display of good close control on the ball and turn of pace from the former RB Leipzig talisman.

Werner's run produced a dangerous low cross into the box, which was parried away by Karl Darlow, only for Giroud to bury home the opener on the rebound.

Newcastle United's shape came into question because the duo, who let Werner run into space, offered too much time and failed to defend as a pair. The marking inside the box was extremely lethargic as well, for the Magpies did not win the first ball or react quickly enough to Giroud's effort.

Timo Werner flew past two defenders to create Olivier Giroud's goal ⚡#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/03oqMD8sRg — Goal (@goal) February 15, 2021