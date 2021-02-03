Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel provides key injury updates ahead of Spurs clash, Blues name new youngsters in UCL squad and more - 3 February 2021

Chelsea turn their attention to a high-voltage Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday after a cruising victory over Burnley.

New Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has collected four points from his first two games. But one could argue that the Spurs game could be a serious test of his impact and tactical nous.

As the Blues prepare for a new era under Tuchel, let us have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on February 3, 2021.

Final preparations at Cobham before our clash with Spurs 👊 pic.twitter.com/vwSKxbPLBq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 3, 2021

Tuchel casts doubt over Chelsea duo Havertz and Zouma ahead of Spurs clash

Kai Havertz is doubtful for Chelsea's game with Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea have fresh injury concerns, as Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma are doubtful for the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. He said in this regard:

"We had two little issues today on the training pitch. Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz went off the pitch with little issues. They are checking now, doing images right now, but it’s questionable whether they are in the squad for tomorrow. Everybody else is available."

While Zouma has not featured in the starting lineup for Tuchel despite a promising campaign, Havertz is still trying to find his feet at Chelsea.

Chelsea include Faustino Anjorin in Champions League squad

Faustino Anjorin has been included in Chelsea's 25-man Champions League squad.

Chelsea have announced their Champions League squad for the rest of the campaign; they have included two youngsters - Faustino Anjorin and Henry Lawrence - in the team.

Ian Maatsen and Fikayo Tomori, who both secured loan moves to Charlton Athletic and AC Milan respectively, have been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.

The List A, with a total of 25 players, has a minimum of eight locally-trained players. That comprises of the likes of Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen.

List B is for players under the age on 21, where Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour make the cut.

Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid on 23 February at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16.

Hakim Ziyech reveals his favourite playing position for Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has admitted that he enjoys playing as an inside forward or false nine or Chelsea.

The winger, who believes a free role behind the striker offers him the license to express himself, said in this regard:

"It's a position where I love to play. Without the ball having your responsibility but with the ball being free and trying to find space and trying to play football. That's what I like the most."

Ziyech, who was not in Chelsea's squad against Burnley, may have a part to play against Spurs on Thursday.