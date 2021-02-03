Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea begin the first of their three away games in a row with a litmus test against former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

The game takes place this Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs enter the game as wounded lions, after having been rocked by Brighton and Hove Albion in their previous game. To make matters worse, they we battered by champions Liverpool the game before.

A London derby, however, disregards the mathematical combinations created by the game and is more about pride, passion and who shows more grit. Not to mention, Mourinho would love to get one over his former employers after consecutive defeats.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four Premier League encounters with fierce rivals Spurs.

They are yet to concede a shot on target under new boss Thomas Tuchel. The fact that Spurs have failed to score in three of the last four league outings against them stacks the odds in the Blues' favor.

The match-up holds enormous promise for both Chelsea and Tottenham, as they are looking to work their way back up the PL ladder.

Tottenham vs Chelsea head-to-head

Chelsea have the upper hand over their old foes, with 72 wins compared to 55 for Spurs. In total, 45 games have ended as draws between them.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): L-L-W-D-W

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): W-D-L-W-L

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Harry Kane will be a big miss for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho confirmed that Harry Kane is aiming to return to action in two weeks despite suffering injuries to both his ankles.

The Spurs boss claimed:

"I do not want to be super optimistic but Harry is optimistic. He has the experience of some injuries in ankles and in Harry's mind it is a couple of weeks, so let's see if he is right."

Following Serge Aurier storming off the pitch after being subbed off in the last match, it's likely that the explosive Matt Doherty will start as wing-back.

Besides, Dele Alli, Sergio Reguilon and Giovanni Lo Celso are casualties.

Injured: Dele Alli, Sergio Reguilon, Harry Kane and Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: Tanguy Ndombele

Suspended/unavailable: None

Hakim Ziyech is fit to face Spurs

Chelsea

Star summer signing Hakim Ziyech was left out of the squad against Burnley as a precaution. However, he's declared himself fit for Chelsea's clash on Thursday.

Tuchel has a fully-armed unit at his disposal, and it'll be interesting to see his choices in a high-voltage fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: None

Good vibes in the gym today! 😄 pic.twitter.com/ydR9XMdROq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 2, 2021

Tottenham vs Chelsea probable XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies; Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Tottenham vs Chelsea match prediction

There are absolutely no doubts over who will dominate proceedings. Spurs will play on the break if Chelsea's full-backs maraud forward. They'll also dart passes beyond the wing-backs to stretch the wide centre-back duo of Thiago Silva and Rudiger.

As for Chelsea, it'll be important to play brave football while passing around the central areas. Having said that, their misfiring forward line could result in their downfall, with Spurs pipping the three points.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea

