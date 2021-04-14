Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel rules midfielder out of Manchester City clash, star defender to sign new contract, and more - 14th April 2021 

Chelsea have been outstanding under their new manager Thomas Tuchel, who has imbibed a different culture and level of energy in the squad.

The Blues are well and truly in the race for the top four in the Premier League and are still fighting in two other competitions. Their game against FC Porto was their first of two knockout games in succession before they travel to the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup semi-final.

Despite losing 1-0 at home to Porto, Chelsea progressed to the final four of the Champions League for the first time in seven years, which was yet another demonstration of the remarkable job Tuchel has done at the club.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on April 14, 2021.

Mateo Kovacic ruled out of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final

Mateo Kovacic was not involved in Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg due to a hamstring injury.

Chelsea will be without star midfielder Mateo Kovacic for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City this weekend, as confirmed by Tuchel in his post-match press conference on Tuesday.

That means N'Golo Kante, who has endured hamstring injuries of late, will have to play another 90 minutes or more against one of the best teams in the world at the moment.

Speaking after the quarter-final win over Porto, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said:

“Yesterday in training, he got a muscle injury in his hamstring after 20 minutes, more or less out of nothing. He is, for sure, out for the game against (Manchester) City as well, which is a big loss. I was very sad for him".

Waxing lyrical on Kovacic for his experience, Tuchel added:

“We don’t have too many experienced players who have played Champions League many times. When the anthem plays, he (Kovacic) is relaxed, and at the same time, he is a hard fighter. Everybody is happy to have him around, so we did it also for him today.”

Thiago Silva set to sign Chelsea extension

Thiago Silva was immense for Chelsea against Porto.

Thiago Silva was sent off against West Brom a few weekends ago. But like he has done many a time in his career, Silva bounced back impressively against Porto.

He led the Chelsea defence alongside Cesar Azpilicueta with aplomb, as the Blues produced a sensational defensive performance against Porto. Silva has infused calmness and assurance in the Blues' defence, proving that age is only a number.

According to reports, Silva is open to a contract extension, as he looks to continue playing at the top level for a while and push for a spot in the Brazil team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Van der Vaart slams Chelsea's Timo Werner

Timo Werner was left out of Chelsea's starting XI against Crystal Palace and FC Porto.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has criticised Timo Werner for his narrow approach on the pitch.

The Chelsea forward's first season in England has left a lot to be desired, as he hasn't scored a goal for them since February.

Van der Vaart has not been impressed with Werner's exploits this season, as he mentioned:

“He’s super fast, and that might be nice in an away game when you’re under pressure. But it’s just putting your head down and running around. Werner is really a blind horse. He has already proven that in Germany".

Timo Werner has not featured in the last two matches for Chelsea. It remains to be seen if he plays against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend.