Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel updates on Thiago Silva's fitness, Blues star happy with current role, and more - 3 March 2021

Chelsea have no time to sit back after their strenuous run of recent fixtures as they prepare to play the two Merseyside clubs - Liverpool and Everton - in their next two Premier League matches.

Thomas Tuchel's side has recorded four wins and three draws in the league, alongside two victories in cup competitions.

Chelsea have only conceded twice under Tuchel's stewardship. Although they haven't been as fluent in the final third, a solid defence has helped them wear down the attacks of opponent teams.

Tuchel iterated on much of the same ahead of Chelsea's trip to Liverpool, where he also provided an update on Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's situations.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on 3 March, 2021.

Tuchel rules Thiago Silva out of Liverpool game

Advertisement

Thiago Silva was withdrawn in Chelsea's win over Tottenham Hotspur due to injury.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Thiago Silva is out of contention for the Liverpool game.

The defender limped off in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur over a month ago and hasn't featured since. Tuchel wants to ease him back into the scheme of things. He said in this regard:

"Thiago made his first training with the team but did not finish the last exercise, not because of any pain but just because he didn't want to take a risk. I assume he will train today, but he is not at 100%, so he will not join the squad for the Liverpool game."

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi was hauled off a half-time in Chelsea's stalemate against Manchester United, but the player is ready to feature at Anfield. Tammy Abraham, though, remains doubtful.

Tuchel said about both players:

"Everyone else is available. Callum has no issue at all. He was training full with the team yesterday. Tammy had some problems yesterday on his ankle again. Let’s see how this works out today."

Advertisement

N'Golo Kante happy to be back in his natural role for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has brought N'Golo Kante to his frightening best.

N'Golo Kante is one of those players who like to go about their business both on and off the pitch without much fuss.

However, injuries and change of roles under Chelsea's new management over the past two years seems to have left the World Cup winner flustered. But Kante is now back playing alongside another pivot at the heart of the Chelsea midfield and is reportedly enjoying his football again.

Last week this man reached 200 appearances for Chelsea... But what have been his best memories in that time? 👇 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 3, 2021

Speaking to the Chelsea website, Kante affirmed:

Advertisement

"It’s a position I have played many times. Here at Chelsea, at Leicester City and in the national team. It’s not only the best way for me to play but for the team. It is good for me to play with someone who stays when I go forward, or I stay when he goes forward.”

Thomas Tuchel sheds light on 'unlucky' Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham did not play a part in Chelsea's draw against Manchester United last weekend.

Tuchel hinted at a significant role for Tammy Abraham despite leaving the player out of the squad in Chelsea's last game.

He mentioned that it's his job to push the striker to his limits to get the most out of him. Tuchel has now said that with his entire complement of forwards fully fit, he has a few tough decisions to make.

The Chelsea gaffer said about Abraham:

"It’s my job to push him to his limits. We will not stop doing this and supporting him. It was a tough decision, but we have to make these decisions. It’s a part of my job I do not like, but at the same time I like it because it means everybody is available. We communicate these decisions clearly. We have to cut it down to 18 players. It’s not always a punishment or a signal, and that was the case here. It was just a choice from alternatives."

Advertisement

Tuchel also felt sorry for the young Chelsea number 9, who has been unlucky of late with selections. He added in this regard:

"He lacks a bit of luck Tammy, not only in games but also in training, and once the last touch comes back, he will be a player we will push forward."

It'll be interesting to see if Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham all feature in Chelsea's matchday squad against Liverpool on Thursday.