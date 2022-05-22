“Chelsea is the obvious match” – Louis Saha urges Manchester United star to complete Stamford Bridge switch and unlock ‘another dimension’ to his game

Former Manchester United attacker Louis Saha has asked Chelsea to go after Paul Pogba ahead of next season. The former Juventus star rejoined the Red Devils back in 2015, but has struggled to consistently impact games at Old Trafford.

While a return to Juventus is reportedly on the cards, Saha has urged the star to move to Stamford Bridge instead. Speaking to LordPing, the retired Manchester United attacker said:

“Chelsea is the obvious match because he [Pogba] loves to play with N’Golo Kante.

“We always try to compare what he does with France and United and the ability of Kante makes Pogba play to another dimension and that’s the truth.

“Only Pogba can indicate where he wants to go, I’m just sad he hasn’t fulfilled his dream.”

Pogba has dipped badly for Manchester United, and both parties are understandably uncertain about a contract renewal at this time. In his last eight games in all competitions for the club, he has only managed one assist.

With the hierarchy at Old Trafford set to rebuild the squad under the guidance of former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Pogba's exit from Manchester United continues to loom large. There's no certainty that Ten Hag will want to retain a star that seems to have lost his shine over the past few seasons.

An overhaul is likely to happen in the Manchester United dressing room, and Pogba may not be present at Old Trafford when the new season begins.

Chelsea are looking to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga: Reports

According to ESPN (via HITC), Chelsea could look to cash in on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer amid interest from Newcastle United. They look set to be under new ownership in the coming weeks and the Spanish shot-stopper could move on in light of his position as number two goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy.

Kepa, who earns a hefty £150,000/week in west London, will be hoping to stake his claim as Spain’s number one goalkeeper in the coming years and will likely look to play regular football next season. The 27-year-old shot-stopper has been unable to displace Mendy from the number one spot at Chelsea, which could see him move to newly-rich Newcastle.

Newcastle have improved leaps and bounds in a short spell under Eddie Howe, with the Saudi-backed club looking to establish themselves as a European and domestic force. The club has already seen a huge uptick in fortunes, transforming from relegation favorites to a solid mid-table team in less than a season.

