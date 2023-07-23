Chelsea have offered around €45m to sign PL star, player interested in possible move - Reports

In a bid to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season, Chelsea are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of talented winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the Blues have tabled an offer of less than €45 million, including bonuses, to secure the 21-year-old Frenchman's signature.

Since joining Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021, Olise has rapidly risen through the ranks and established himself as a promising young talent in the Premier League. With 71 games under his belt for the Eagles, the skillful right-winger has notched up an impressive tally of six goals and 19 assists.

Olise is reportedly interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, having been enticed by the ambitious project at Chelsea. Although negotiations are ongoing, the player is willing to make the switch.

The 21-year-old winger made his debut for the French national team in March 2022. He has since appeared in seven matches for Les Bleus, scoring one goal in the process.

However, any potential deal is far from finalized, and negotiations between Chelsea and Crystal Palace are ongoing. The Eagles will undoubtedly be determined to hold on to one of their most prized assets.

The Blues had a terrible 2022-23 season, which saw them finish in the lower half of the table despite spending several hundred million euros on strengthening the team. However, Chelsea fans expect a resurgence in the 2023-24 season under former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester City also interested in Chelsea target Michael Olise amid release clause and injury concerns- Reports

Manchester City have emerged as a formidable contender in the race for Michael Olise's signature, rivaling Chelsea in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace star. Given the reports of a £35 million release clause in Olise's contract, both Premier League giants are eager to bolster their squads with this promising young talent.

Manchester City have now joined the Blues in the quest to secure Olise's services for the upcoming season, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Both clubs are waiting for clarity about his conditions as he picked up injury last month.



Chelsea and Manchester City have both Michael Olise in their list. Understand there's release clause into his contract — around £35m. Both clubs are waiting for clarity about his conditions as he picked up injury last month.

However, the pursuit comes with a hint of caution. The player picked up an injury last month, prompting Manchester City to monitor his recovery progress closely. Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly made the first attempt and the player is himself ready to join the Blues.