Chelsea offering Juventus one of three stars in swap deal for Paulo Dybala: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made Juventus star Paulo Dybala their number one target ahead of the summer and are willing to offer the Serie A giants a choice of three stars in exchange for the Argentinean.

According to Express, new Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to add Dybala to his squad and is even willing to provide the Bianconeri the option to choose from three of his finest players as part of a swap deal. Chelsea are willing to offer Juventus one of Timo Werner, Jorginho, and Christian Pulisic for the Argentinean.

Dybala joined the Serie A giants with a lot of promise in the summer of 2015. The Argentinean enjoyed a blockbuster start to life in Turin, but he has struggled this year under Andrea Pirlo. Juventus could be tempted to let him if leave if they receive a proper offer at the end of the season. Chelsea are willing to test Pirlo’s resolve by offering one of their three stars in return.

Jorginho is the player most likely to be involved in a swap deal, with the Italian having a few admirers in the Juventus camp, including Pirlo. Jorginho has failed to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge and a return to Serie A is believed to be on the cards. Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was eager for the player to move to Turin while he was in charge, so a transfer could materialize this summer.

#Chelsea have been tipped to move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.https://t.co/VGUw6CE8oG — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) March 17, 2021

Another player the Blues are willing to let go to secure Dybala’s signature is Timo Werner. The German striker has struggled since joining Chelsea and is yet to hit the form that made him a feared marksman at RB Leipzig. Werner was brought to Stamford Bridge by Frank Lampard in the summer of 2020, but the German’s failure to hit the ground running ultimately cost the Englishman his job.

Tuchel has kept Werner in his plans since taking charge, but the German manager has set his eyes on Dybala and would not mind letting his countryman join Juventus to get his man.

Chelsea have high hopes from the Juventus star

Another player Chelsea could offer to Juventus in the swap deal is Christian Pulisic. The American is losing his patience at the lack of game time this season and might be willing to leave for greener pastures. The Blues have high hopes from Dybala and could offer Pulisic to the Bianconeri to secure the Argentinean.

The Premier League is calling for Paulo Dybala 🛫https://t.co/6FLnEOw1tb pic.twitter.com/z4oV4QjhKZ — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) March 13, 2021