Chelsea open talks to sign La Liga defender - Reports

Chelsea are looking to build on their recent Champions League success by assembling a very competitive squad to fight for every trophy next season. One of Thomas Tuchel's priorities is to sign a center-back before the transfer window shuts and it seems the Blues are already moving closer to that objective.

According to reports, Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla to secure the signing of French centre-back Jules Kounde. The Premier League giants have been linked with the defender for the past few weeks. It is now clear that something is being orchestrated.

Chelsea have started talks with Sevilla for the transfer of CB Jules Kounde, according to @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/BU1WU5QNTX — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 27, 2021

The Blues are said to have highlighted the 22-year-old as their prime target to bolster their options at the heart of the defense. Negotiations are taking place between the clubs as they try to reach an agreement for the transfer of the player.

United 'eyeing' Jules Kounde move after Raphael Varane deal #mufc https://t.co/Rvv3A3IsXC pic.twitter.com/zUAHPJE2Sp — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) July 26, 2021

Things appear to be going in the perfect direction for the Blues. Kounde is open to a move to Stamford Bridge as he is keen to impress in the Champions League.

The defender is being targetted by many clubs following his brilliant displays for Sevilla.

Jules Kounde to Chelsea: Why it makes sense

It is very easy to understand why Chelsea really need to pull off this transfer. The two center-back spots were occupied by Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger last season. However, Thomas Tuchel might not be able to count on these players for long.

At 36 years of age, Thiago is already past his peak while 27-year-old Rudiger is also approaching the twilight of his career. The Blues are reportedly looking to offload Kurt Zouma this summer, making it necessary to get reinforcements at the heart of their defense.

At 22, Kounde is a player for the future. The Frenchman is already one of the best centre-backs in La Liga despite his age. He made 49 appearances for Sevilla across all competitions last season, with a record of four goals and one assist to his name.

The defender won't come cheap. Chelsea will need to produce a considerable fee to lure him to London. According to Transfermarkt, Kounde is valued at €60 million. He is also on the radar of many big clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

