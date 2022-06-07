Chelsea open to the option of 'salary sharing' as 29-year old star pushes for 2-year loan move: Reports

Romelu Lukaku could see his wish to leave Chelsea fulfilled this summer as the Blues are ready to contribute a portion of his salary while sending him out on loan. The Belgian is pushing to make a return to his former club Inter Milan, however the Nerazzurri are unable to fund his move in cash.

The Chelsea striker is trying everything in his power to conjure a move back to the San Siro. Ben Jacobs of CBS Sport shares that the club are aware of Lukaku's intentions to leave and would be willing to share his salary with the Serie A giants.

However, it is also stated that the Blues will only look to go ahead with the deal if it involves a large loan sum and the Belgian will have to take a significant cut to his salary.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea are open to a salary-sharing loan deal with Inter for Lukaku. It’s clear he wants the move. However, lots of work to be done still. Chelsea want a big loan fee and Lukaku to take a significant wage cut. They won’t proceed on current terms. Chelsea are open to a salary-sharing loan deal with Inter for Lukaku. It’s clear he wants the move. However, lots of work to be done still. Chelsea want a big loan fee and Lukaku to take a significant wage cut. They won’t proceed on current terms.

Sky Sports Italia transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that Chelsea's record signing has never been out of touch with the Nerazzurri and has continued to communicate privately. Lukaku is trying to get his two-year loan deal sanctioned.

Di Marzio wrote in his column, via sempreinter:

"Since last Christmas, Lukaku has been sending public and private messages to Inter, calling the directors and the coach, former teammates and the President, ready to leave a third of his salary in London, ready to do everything he can to make the impossible possible.”

Lukaku currently earns £325,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see what amount Inter are comfortable coughing out to bring him back. The big loan fee Jacobs mentions could then help Thomas Tuchel sign other players.

Chelsea miss out on signing RB Leipzig free agent

Thomas Tuchel will need a summer overhaul, especially in the defense department, to get the Stamford Bridge outfit to challenge for silverware next season. Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have their contracts expiring and departing as free agents (with the latter yet to confirm).

Cesar Azpilicueta's future is in doubt as well with concrete interest from Barcelona. Amidst this, Chelsea will be disappointed to have failed to land RB Leipzig's Marcel Halstenberg. His versatile nature would have benefitted the Blues, who could have played him in both centre-back and left-back positions.

However, Marc Behrenbeck confirmed that Halstenberg will sign a new deal and extend his stay at RB Leipzig, ending any speculations about a move to Stamford Bridge.

