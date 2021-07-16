Chelsea outcast eager to join AC Milan - Reports

Chelsea outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly keen to join Italian giants AC Milan this summer. Tiemoue Bakayoko spent the 2018-19 season on loan with AC Milan, during which he became a key player for the club.

According to Pianeta Milan, AC Milan could be interested in signing the Chelsea star on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. This would mean that Chelsea would need to extend his current contract by a year.

Reports have suggested that the club has extended Bakayoko's deal by 'taking advantage of the unilateral clause for renewal'.

Tiemoue Bakayoko joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in a deal worth £40 million. Prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, Bakayoko was one of the brightest prospects in French football.

He played a pivotal role in Monaco's Ligue 1 triumph in the 2016-17 season and the club's run to the Champions League final that year.

Bakayoko was expected to develop into a star at Chelsea due to his work rate, tackling and physical attributes. Chelsea fans expected the 26-year-old to be the perfect partner for N'Golo Kante in the centre of midfield.

He, however, struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League. Bakayoko made 29 Premier League appearances in his debut season with the club, during which he struggled to maintain consistency.

The former AS Monaco star has spent the last three seasons on loan at AC Milan, AS Monaco and Napoli. Bakayoko played some of his best football whilst on loan at AC Milan and is reportedly keen to rejoin the club this summer.

Another Chelsea player linked with AC Milan. 👀https://t.co/ce8lHXoGoN — football.london (@Football_LDN) July 11, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Bakayoko could be granted his wish as AC Milan and Chelsea have established a close relationship

Swansea City v Chelsea - Premier League

AC Milan has already completed the signing of 23-year-old defender Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea this summer.

The Chelsea youth product spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Italian club and put in a number of impressive performances.

Tiemoue Bakayoko wants permanent AC Milan transfer this summer but Blues could still extend his contract https://t.co/39lbenLjdD — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 11, 2021

AC Milan is also reportedly in talks with Chelsea over a move for French striker Olivier Giroud.

Tiemoue Bakayoko will therefore fancy his chances of sealing a move to AC Milan from Chelsea due to the two clubs' close relationship.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar