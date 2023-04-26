Chelsea outcast could be offered lifeline if ex-PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is appointed manager: Reports

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku could be given a chance to fight for his place in the Chelsea squad next season. The Blues, who are rumored to be hiring former Tottenham and Paris-Saint Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, are willing to offer the 29-year-old another chance to prove himself.

Lukaku, who started his career at Stamford Bridge, returned from Inter Milan in a stunning £97.5 million move prior to the 2021-22 season. He endured a disappointing reunion, scoring just 14 goals in the season after having a reported fall-out with then-boss Thomas Tuchel. He also angered fans with an infamous interview in January, claiming he regretted leaving Italy.

The Belgian was loaned back out to the Nerazzurri this season, but looks to be back in Chelsea at the end of the year. The Serie A side have no interest in renewing Lukaku's loan as he has struggled, scoring just nine goals in an injury plagued season.

Despite this, The Telegraph reports that the Blues are evaluating which players to keep and let go, and Lukaku is set to receive a second opportunity. Incoming manager Pochettino is willing to let the Belgian decide if he wants to revive his career at Stamford Bridge or seek a move elsewhere.

The London club have spent over £600 million in the past two transfer windows and will be looking to make some sales to adjust their spending. Mason Mount headlines a long list of players who could leave Chelsea in the summer.

Manchester United to rival Chelsea in pursuit of PSG superstar

Neymar could leave PSG at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to battle for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 giants are willing to offload the Brazilian and cut down on his massive wages.

However, the report adds that Les Parisiens will be unwilling to sell unless they receive a considerable offer. PSG are looking for a deal worth more than the Brazilian's current market value of €70 million, considering that the club splurged a world-record €222 million to sign him from Barcelona in 2017.

Chelsea have already made a spending spree this season and will have to make some sales to balance their books. However, owner Todd Boehly is reportedly keen on signing Neymar as a sensational addition to the Blues.

Manchester United, on the other hand, could serve as a more attractive destination for Neymar, offering him Champions League football. Whether they can afford PSG's high asking price is still up for discussion.

