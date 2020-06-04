Chelsea overtake Liverpool in race for EPL transfer target Timo Werner

EPL giants Chelsea are set to win the battle for Timo Werner over Liverpool

Werner, a top EPL target, has 25 goals in seven assists in the Bundesliga this term

Timo Werner

EPL side Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of snapping up the RB Leipzig talisman Timo Werner and after about 14 months of swinging like a pendulum, one of Europe's biggest transfer saga is finally set to reach its climax.

According to BILD, the Blues have beaten longstanding admirers and EPL rivals Liverpool to the striker's signature and will offer a massive deal that could see him earn more than €10 million per year.

EPL side Chelsea are ready to meet Timo Werner's asking price

Werner had even held conversations with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but the report suggests he is set to snub the to-be EPL champions and RB Leipzig and rather select Frank Lampard's young, energetic Chelsea side.

Most goals and assists in Europe's top five leagues this season:



❍ Ciro Immobile (34)

❍ Jadon Sancho (33)

❍ Robert Lewandowski (32)

❍ Lionel Messi (31)

❍ Timo Werner (31)



Sancho and Lewandowski chasing top spot. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NYlLJjwaFW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

EPL side Chelsea to meet Werner's release clause

EPL giants Liverpool were said to be interested in Werner's services over a year ago when he was towards the end of his contract at Leipzig.

They tested the German side's resolve, but the striker doused any ambition the EPL side had of getting him by penning a new contract with Leipzig in August 2019.

Bayern Munich were interested as well, but the player turned down a move to a Bundesliga club, saying:

"Bayern are a great club, we don't need to talk about it, and Hansi Flick has proven this season he is a really good head coach. But if a move were to become an issue at some point, I would be more tempted by a move abroad than a move to Bayern. It's just that the challenge of another league would appeal to me a little more than a move within the Bundesliga."

Timo Werner is enjoying his best season in the Bundesliga

The rumours surrounding Werner and EPL giants Liverpool, however, did not stop even after the new contract. With 31 goals in all competitions from just 40 matches, Werner is enjoying his best-ever season in the German top-flight.

That increased his demand further, although Leipzig manager dismissed the same, stating that Werner feels good at home.

He had said:

“He is in a good mood, feels good and trains well. I do not have the impression that he is carrying a large cross with him. But he is a young guy who is sure to sit at home with his wife and ponder whether he will stay or change."

Meanwhile, with the future of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi hanging up in the air, EPL club Chelsea have been desperate to sign a number 9 ever since their transfer ban was lifted. They identified Moussa Dembele as their main priority, but joined in the race for Werner after it was reported that the Reds were unwilling to trigger his release clause.

Péter Gulácsi auf @TimoWerner = TOOOOOOOOOOR! ⚽️💥



Und das alles in gerade einmal in 9,78 Sekunden ... 🌪#PeteTheWallBecomesGoalassistantGulacsi pic.twitter.com/dd3icYeI2E — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) June 3, 2020

And now, just a few days later, EPL powerhouse Chelsea are believed to be ready to snap him up. They are not just expected to match his price tag, but also grant him a contract until 2025.

Liverpool still haven’t started official talks with Leipzig for Werner, always asked for time. Only talks with the player (via Klöpp).



Chelsea are ready with an official bid and if Liverpool will not match it on next hours, Werner will discuss his contract with Chelsea. 🇩🇪 #CFC https://t.co/tID7WaOw1A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2020

His wages would reportedly be over €10 million a year, but owing to his frenetic pace and counter-attacking prowess, there is no doubt that the electrifying forward will be a massive signing for the EPL club.