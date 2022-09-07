Chelsea owner Todd Boehly driven to training ground for crunch talks with players as appointment of new manager draws closer - Reports 

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was spotted arriving at the club's Cobham training ground for crunch talks with the players after pulling the plug on Thomas Tuchel's reign as the club's manager.

The German manager's stint at Stamford Bridge ended after the 1-0 loss against Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues have not had a satisfying start to the English season, winning only three games out of the six they played. The team had significant issues with its attacking capabilities after the departures of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and Timo Werner to RB Leipzig. However, the American businessman's patience with Tuchel ended after the defeat in Croatia.

Todd Boehly's business did not just end with Tuchel's sacking as he arrived at the team's training ground.The American businessman is believed to have had a lengthy discussion with the players.

The Blues owner would have communicated with the players to apprise them of the situation and why the board decided to take such a hasty call.

The club parted ways with their Champions League-winning manager early on Wednesday morning. Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager in January 2021 and led them to European glory in the same season.

Fans also expressed their displeasure with the club's decision to sack the manager just a few weeks into the new season of the English Premier League.

'A downgrade' - Rio Ferdinand makes big next manager claim after Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea's new manager will be 'a downgrade' to Tuchel after the German manager was sacked.

The Englishman was not happy with Chelsea's decision to part with Tuchel as the German manager began to stabilize the ship after a turbulent last season.

Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents Five podcast, he said:

"The Chelsea fans are going nuts, they're not happy. I think anyone who comes in right now, who's available, I can only see in Chelsea fans and people like us, and you think it's a downgrade on Thomas Tuchel on what he's achieved and what he's done.

"He's a proper manager. All the players I speak to speak positively of him. He's so honest and direct and has complete clarity on how they want to play. Yeah, they're having a bad spell right now, but it's six bloody games.''

Ferdinand added that sacking Tuchel after spending £300 million in the transfer market and just six matches into the new season doesn't add up. He believes that the German manager's sacking doesn't make sense to him. He further added:

"I can't understand it, I don't know where you invest anywhere else in that guy, in his beliefs, philosophy and his vision and invest £300m to go and spend it, execute it, then after six games, not even six weeks, six games giving him the bullet, it doesn't make sense to me."

The Blues will next face Fulham in the Premier League on September 10 and will hope to have a new manager in the dugout by then.

