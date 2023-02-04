Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's reaction to drab draw against Fulham goes viral 

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly's reaction to the Blues' drab draw against Fulham on Friday night has gone viral.

The American billionaire cut a frustrated figure as he was caught on camera watching from the stands as Graham Potter's side could only salvage a goalless draw against the Cottagers.

The Chelsea co-owner, along with Clearlake Capital, has pumped an unprecedented £600 million worth of investment into the club in the past few months.

Since taking over from Roman Abramovich in May, the new Chelsea ownership led by Boehly has broken the spending record for a club in a single window twice in a matter of months. Despite spending so heavily in the transfer market, the West London giants have struggled this campaign.

Boehly's frustration was captured on camera in the 81st minute of the Fulham game as he looked fed up in the directors' box.

It's pretty understandable why Boehly looked absolutely dejected, as the West Londoners haven't ground out results despite pumping so much money.

Chelsea's club record as well as British record signing Enzo Fernandez made a solid impression on his debut for the London giants, though. The World Cup-winning midfielder, signed by the Blues on deadline day for £107 million, looked superb in a deeper role.

The 22-year-old caught the eye with his excellent tackling and exquisite passing and already looks like a solid investment. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Conor Gallagher and the centre-back pairing of Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile were also impressive for Graham Potter's side.

However, the rest of the players were all below-par as Marco Silva's side earned a well-deserved point at the Bridge. The trio of Kai Havertz, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Hakim Ziyech were hugely ineffective, and Mudryk was even hauled off at half-time.

Chelsea remove Aubameyang from Champions League squad

The Blues have removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from their UEFA Champions League squad to accomodate three their new marquee signings, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix.

Graham Potter on Aubameyang out of Chelsea UCL squad: "Pierre has done nothing wrong at all, no problem". "It's just unfortunate and Aubameyang will fight for his place until the rest of the season".

The Blues made seven signings during the January transfer window and also secured the signing of Joao Felix on loan till June.

David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez have all been snapped up permanently, but Gusto will be on loan at Lyon till June.

