Chelsea could have to pay €80 million to sign Ivory Coast defender linked with Stamford Bridge transfer: Reports

Chelsea will reportedly have to shell out close to €80 million to secure the services of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

As per Sport Witness, the Blues sent over scouts to watch the 19-year-old central defender as his country took on Morocco in a friendly on Saturday (October 14).

The teenage sensation has also drawn attention from the Blues' London rivals, Arsenal. According to the aforementioned report, the Gunners attempted to buy the player in the summer but failed to complete the deal and could return in the future.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are reportedly looking to bolster their defense and make a long-term signing. Now aged 39, Thiago Silva is likely to bid farewell to Stamford Bridge once his contract expires next summer, and Diomande could be the perfect replacement.

Although the centre-back is tied down to a deal until 2027, Sporting CP are reportedly looking to increase the length of the contract. Moreover, they will look to insert an €80 million release clause that could prove a heavy price tag for many clubs.

Since joining the Portuguese outfit in January this year, Diomande has made 27 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting one.

Thiago Silva makes claim about future at Chelsea

Thiago Silva (via Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva preferred not to address questions about his future at Stamford Bridge in a recent interview. The centre-back turns 40 next year and is approaching the end of his footballing career.

Silva joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020. Since then, he's managed 125 appearances, bagging five goals and four assists for the club. Speaking about his future and a potential return to Brazilian side Fluminense next summer, Silva said (via Goal):

"This relationship has been going on for a long time, right. But I prefer to remain silent at this moment. I now have a family, I have children. So we have to think about this aspect too. It’s about seeing where things can bring us happiness, to finish this beautiful and successful career that I believe I have achieved."

The Brazil international continues to play a key role in Mauricio Pochettino's side, having started all eight Premier League matches this season. Should the defender leave Stamford Bridge, the Blues will have their task cut out to replace Silva's quality in defence.