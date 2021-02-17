Chelsea player makes contact with David Alaba over potential move - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly made contact with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba over a potential move in the summer. Alaba is in the final 5 months of his contract with the German champions and has made it clear that he will not be renewing his contract before the end of the season.

This means that Alaba is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in the summer. The Austrian defender has reportedly already been offered a contract by Real Madrid. Alaba is said to be keen on joining the Spanish side, where he would be a natural replacement for club captain Sergio Ramos.

Chelsea have also been heavily linked with a move for the defender. German football expert Christian Falk recently asked Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger about Chelsea's potential transfer targets for next season. Rudiger said:

"If Chelsea were to decide on one of the three players as a transfer target, I would be available to answer any questions. I know Jérôme and Niklas very well and I've already had contact with David Alaba."

This news should excite Chelsea fans because if Rudiger were to persuade Alaba to join the club next season, the Blues would have a truly world-class player on their hands for the next 3-4 years.

Chelsea among a host of clubs looking to sign David Alaba

If Chelsea do land Alaba, Thomas Tuchel would have pulled off a coup

Earlier this week, David Alaba announced that he will be leaving Bayern Munich when his contract runs out at the end of the season. His statement read:

"I have made the decision to try something new after this season and to leave the club. It was a difficult decision. I have been here for 13 years. I made so many memories here. I have not decided what is next for me. I decided to seek a new challenge. That's why it took time. I have five, six, seven years left in my career. That's why I decided to try something new. It's no secret my management is in touch with several clubs. I will focus on my task here and will remain in contact with my management."

Apart from Chelsea and Real Madrid, Alaba has been linked with moves to European juggernauts such as Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Although Real Madrid currently appear to be the favourites to land the Austrian, any of the aforementioned clubs could swoop in and hijack the deal between now and the end of the season.