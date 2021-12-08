Chelsea players baffled by claims that Cesar Azpilicueta could join Barcelona: Reports

Chelsea players are baffled that the English club has failed to sign a contract extension with experienced defender Cesar Azpilicueta, with Barcelona ready to poach the player. Some Chelsea players were shocked to hear that Azpilicueta might be playing his last season in England and is ready to make a move to Spain.

The Spanish center-back has played 443 games for Chelsea and clinched two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, and one FA Cup with the London club. The 32-year-old defender was signed in 2012 from Marseille.

However, the old horse from Chelsea is now reported to be in advance talks with Barcelona about a move in the summer transfer window next year. Azpilicueta's contract is set to expire after the 2021-22 season and the delay in signing a new contract confirms rumors of an imminent move to La Liga giants.

According to Eurosport, Azpilicueta is willing to extend his contract with Chelsea but is aware of the interest from two big clubs in the La Liga - Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Eurosport say Cesar Azpilicueta wants to extend his stay at Chelsea but is aware of interest from other clubs, with Barcelona & Atletico Madrid also keeping tabs on his situation. Eurosport say Cesar Azpilicueta wants to extend his stay at Chelsea but is aware of interest from other clubs, with Barcelona & Atletico Madrid also keeping tabs on his situation.

Chelsea were the leaders of the Premier League table until last week and are going through an impressive run in the league. They have also qualified for the next round of the 2021-22 Champions League after having won four out of five games in the group stage.

Barcelona are undergoing a phase of transformation as things go from bad to worse for them in the league. The Spanish club have sacked Ronald Koeman and brought in former Barcelona player Xavi Hernandez to manage the club.

Antonio Rudiger, who plays alongside Azpilicueta for Chelsea, is also reportedly set to join current La Liga table leaders Real Madrid in the summer next year. According to a report in The Independent, Antonio Rudiger's brother Sehr Senesie is in talks with Real Madrid to have Rudiger join the Spanish giants as he becomes a free agent in 2022.

Tom Kershaw @trlkershaw



His brother, who is also his agent, has an informal agreement in place with Real Madrid.



A meeting with Bayern Munich was also held last week.



independent.co.uk/sport/football… Exclusive: Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to leaving Chelsea as a free agent next summer.His brother, who is also his agent, has an informal agreement in place with Real Madrid.A meeting with Bayern Munich was also held last week. #cfc Exclusive: Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to leaving Chelsea as a free agent next summer. His brother, who is also his agent, has an informal agreement in place with Real Madrid. A meeting with Bayern Munich was also held last week. #cfc independent.co.uk/sport/football…

Injuries have hampered Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's problems have increased after multiple injuries to key players. This eventually caused them to lose points against Manchester United and West Ham United in the Premier League.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea have dropped to third position in the Premier League after a disappointing 3-2 loss at the hands of David Moyes' West Ham United last weekend. Chelsea are trailing Liverpool by two points at the top of the table while Manchester City sit in the second position.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar