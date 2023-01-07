Chelsea plot surprise move for Manchester United target star - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a surprise move for Manchester United target Dani Olmo, according to the Daily Mail.

RB Leipzig midfielder Olmo has been in impressive form this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the German club.

The 24-year-old started his career at Spanish side Espanyol before moving to Barcelona's youth academy. He also spent a year playing for the youth side of Dynamo Zagreb before breaking into their senior team in 2015. He spent four years in Croatia, winning three league titles and the Croatian Cup before moving to RB Leipzig in 2020.

Olmo has been a key player for Leipzig this season, helping the team to third place in the Bundesliga and the knockout stages of the Champions League. He was also part of the Spanish 26-man side selected for Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniard's performances have reportedly caught the attention of Manchester United, who are said to be considering a move for the midfielder. However, it seems that Chelsea are now also interested in Olmo's services. The Blues are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options and see Olmo as a potential long-term investment. They have been on a shopping spree since the takeover of their club by a Todd Boehly-led consortium.

It is not yet clear how much Leipzig would be willing to sell Olmo for, but it is expected that the German club will demand a significant fee for the player. Manchester United and Chelsea will have to act quickly if they want to secure Olmo's signature, as the transfer window is set to close at the end of the month.

Olmo is a versatile midfielder who can play in a variety of positions. He is known for his dribbling ability and eye for goal and would be a valuable addition to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

Chelsea and Manchester United fans go at each other as the Blues continue to struggle while Erik ten Hag's team shows considerable improvement

Chelsea and Manchester United fans have been clashing on social media as the Blues continue to struggle in the Premier League.

The Blues currently sit in 10th place, while United hold a comfortable spot in the top four after a terrible start to their season. Erik ten Hag's team has shown considerable improvement this season, with key victories over Tottenham and table-toppers Arsenal.

However, Chelsea fans are unhappy with the team's performances and have criticized manager Graham Potter for his tactics despite spending millions on signing new players.

They didn't get there by giving shit managers time. "Time" is for unserious clubs like Manchester United.



Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge
Potter out.....he's not even had a transfer window, inherited a side without a striker and with loads of injuries. Give the guy a chance. It's clear that you won't see real benefits until next season

Chelsea are the most successful team in England over the last 15 years. They didn't get there by giving shit managers time. "Time" is for unserious clubs like Manchester United. Hope this helps

The rivalry between the two clubs has intensified in recent weeks, with fans of both teams taking to social media to share their thoughts on the situation. It remains to be seen how the rest of the season will play out for both clubs.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the positioning of the two clubs in the EPL table after United's win over Everton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, 7 January:

Manchester United win but the pains go directly to Potter and Chelsea fans

City Bøy @BlackNairobian
Manchester United beat Everton but the pain went straight to Chelsea fans, very nice

Abolaji🇦🇷 @AbolajiGNF
Na Manchester United sign Ten Hag na Chelsea hang for 10th position

