Chelsea plotting cut-price deal for Juventus superstar - Reports

Juventus ace Paulo Dybala’s future continues to hang in the balance ahead of the summer, with Chelsea reportedly preparing to bring the Argentinean superstar to Stamford Bridge.

According to Sport Witness via Tuttosport, the Blues are planning a cut-price deal for Dybala. Chelsea are among a host of clubs currently interested in the Juventus man.

The Argentinean moved to Turin from Palermo in the summer of 2015 and has already managed 246 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 99 goals. However, Dybala has failed to live up to his initial promise and has seen Cristiano Ronaldo take the limelight at Juventus in the past few seasons.

The Argentinean’s current contract is set to expire next summer, but Dybala is yet to agree to a new deal. As contract talks have not progressed well, the Bianconeri could be warming up to offload the player this summer, which will work in Chelsea’s favor.

The Blues are all but out of the Premier League title race but still have a chance to secure silverware in the UEFA Champions League. As such, Chelsea are already looking ahead to a busy summer, where they intend to make a few crucial additions to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Among the players currently targeted is Dybala, who could be open to a future away from Juventus. The Blues are willing to make the Argentinean their star man and even build a team around him.

Chelsea are aware that Dybala could be available for a cut-price deal, as Juventus would to sell him this summer instead of missing out on a transfer fee for him a year later. Tuchel’s willingness to make Dybala his talisman could tilt the tile in the favor of the Blues, as none of the other clubs can match that offer.

Chelsea move could be a lifeline for the Juventus man

A move to Chelsea could be a lifeline for Paulo Dybala, whose career has hit a standstill at Juventus. Once the star of the show in Turin, the Argentinean has not been guaranteed a first-team place this season. The 27-year-old will be desperate for a move away to get his career back on track and perhaps arriving in the Premier League would suit him.

Paulo Dybala has appeared 13 times for Juventus in Serie A this season, managing three goals and two assists from 689 minutes played. However, there’s no denying his qualities on the pitch. Chelsea could offer a player plus cash deal for Paulo Dybala, with Emerson Palmieri moving to Turin.