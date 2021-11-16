Chelsea plotting January move for Juventus superstar - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to bring Adrien Rabiot to Stamford Bridge from Juventus in January.

The Frenchman has been out of favor with Juventus in recent times. It seems likely that he will leave Turin sooner rather than later and Chelsea could be his potential destination.

𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙚𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙏𝙑🌐 @ChelseaStreamTv Chelsea are considering making a move for Juventus central midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.



Rabiot was a key player for Paris Saint-Germain before making a move to Juventus in 2019. Since then, he has played 95 games for the club, scoring six and assisting five.

However, in the current season, the 26-year-old has reportedly received criticism even from coach Max Allegri. Juventus are willing to get rid of his wages as well.

Rabiot has made just 11 appearances this season, with many of them being out of his preferred position. He has been utilized to the left of midfield, or even on the flank, which is far from ideal. Hence, the Frenchman is reportedly almost certain to make a move away from Serie A.

Besides Chelsea, there are other clubs like Newcastle United and Barcelona in the running too. It remains to be seen if Chelsea can get their man ahead of the competition.

Adrien Rabiot could be the signing Chelsea had hoped for in Saul Niguez

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Chelsea have a big pool of attacking midfielders. However, they are still trying to find a player who could control the proceedings in the midfield. Currently, that mantle is held by Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho/N'Golo Kante.

The Blues signed Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid in the summer on loan. However, that signing has turned out to be a major flop until now. The Spaniard has started just one game in the Premier League for Chelsea, which was against Aston Villa.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⏱️ Most minutes played of Chelsea midfielders this season



Reports have emerged that Chelsea are now looking to let go of Saul in January itself.

With Kante's injury issues in recent times and Jorginho's inconsistency, Chelsea will be looking for a good competitor in the midfield. Adrien Rabiot fits that profile perfectly.

