Chelsea plotting loan deal for Brazilian midfielder who has agreed to join European giants: Reports 

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are reportedly looking forward to signing Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, who is currently signed by Paris Saint-Germain, on a loan deal.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Blues are looking forward to negotiating a loan term for Gabriel Moscardo in the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old Brazilian is currently playing for Corinthians on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea's keenness in offering a deal to Gabriel Moscardo suggests that Mauricio Pochettino wants the Brazilian winger to secure a move to Stamford Bridge at the earliest. Moscardo was signed by PSG in January 2024 for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.

However, the Ligue 1 giants later agreed to send the Brazilian defender on a loan spell to his former side, Corinthians. According to Foot Mercato, the Blues were interested in signing the 18-year-old during the January transfer window too before he decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Gabriel Moscardo, who has made 25 appearances for the senior team of Corinthians, is currently sidelined due to foot surgery.

Chelsea to make a bid for €175 million forward in the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea's pursuit to sign Portuguese forward Rafael Leao has gotten a boost as AC Milan has revealed that they are looking forward to accepting bids for the player, as per Fichajes.net.

The Seria A giants signed a contract extension with the Portuguese forward earlier this year. The contract will keep Rafael Leao at San Siro until the summer of 2028. In addition to that, the contract has a €175 million release clause for Leao.

The Blues have, in recent times, broken the bank on several occasions by signing the likes of Moises Caicedo for £115 million and Enzo Fernandez for £ 106.8 million. As a result, Chelsea can realistically trigger the Portuguese forward's release clause.

Apart from the Stamford Bridge outfit, Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain are also a top contender in the race to sign Rafael Leao. Given Kylian Mbappe's alleged exit from PSG at the end of the season, the Paris club will be looking to find the Frenchman's perfect replacement.

A few reports stated that PSG are looking forward to making an offer for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. However, the Englishman has been ruled out of the potential deal, as of now.