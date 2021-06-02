Chelsea plotting a move for 18-year-old as Declan Rice alternative - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga as an alternative to top transfer target Declan Rice. Camavinga is entering the final year of his contract with French club Rennes and could be available for a cheaper price this summer.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have rekindled their interest in their former youth product Declan Rice. The West Ham midfielder has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season. Rice has shown enough potential to become one of the best in the world and Chelsea want him back at their club now.

Declan Rice seemed destined to join Chelsea when Frank Lampard was the club's manager last year. The Blues, however, failed to land the defensive midfielder. It is now being reported that Thomas Tuchel is also a fan of Rice and has named the English midfielder as one of his top targets for the summer.

Chelsea believe West Ham will be reluctant to sell Rice this summer. The Hammers finished the Premier League season in sixth place, sealing qualification for next season's Europa League. Hence, there is reason to believe that West Ham will not want to part ways with their best player so easily.

Chelsea have therefore, identified Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as an alternative to Declan Rice. The French midfielder made his senior debut for Rennes in 2019 at the age of just 16.

The teenager quickly became a regular member of Rennes' starting line-up and caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs, thanks to his consistent performances.

Camavinga was linked with a move to PSG and Real Madrid last summer but decided to stay at Rennes and continue his development. The French midfielder is reportedly keen to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer and join an elite club.

Tuchel has revived Chelsea’s interest in Declan Rice, though there is no indication that West Ham are prepared to sell him. Other options include #Benfica’s Julian Weigl, #Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga and #Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni. (Guardian) #CFC #WHUFC — 🌟 ChelsTransfer 🌟 (@ChelsTransfer) May 30, 2021

Chelsea will face stiff competition from Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga's signature this summer

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Real Madrid are likely to provide competition to Chelsea for the signing of Camavinga. The Spanish giants have been courting Eduardo Camavinga since the 18-year-old burst onto the scene at Rennes in 2019. Los Blancos were reportedly ready to spend £70 million to secure his signature last summer.

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with several leading sides, and his representative says he will have his pick of the best European clubs this Summer, the 2 clubs favourite for his signature are Real Madrid and Chelsea #Camavinga #Chelsea #Madrid #Transfers pic.twitter.com/Rd5d8Y1ryU — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) May 12, 2021

Real Madrid are in the market for a top-quality midfielder as they look to sign a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. However, the departure of Zinedine Zidane could dent Real Madrid's hopes of signing Camavinga this summer.