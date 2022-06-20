'It makes you dream' - Chelsea plotting a move for French international: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in roping in Lens defender Jonathan Clauss to bolster their defence ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

The 29-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side in 2020 and has since cemented his place in the first team. Clauss has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year for the past two seasons.

In the 2021/22 campaign, he featured in 40 matches across all competitions, registering five goals and 11 assists along the way.

According to a report by La Voix du Nord [via The Sun], the Blues are keen on signing the former Arminia Bielefeld man. The club, whose title hopes were hit by injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James last season, hope to add more options at wing-back this summer.

The right-back is in the final year of his contract, which includes a release clause worth just £8.5 million.

Speaking to RMC Sport [via The Sun], Clauss talked about his fascination with the two-time UEFA Champions League-winning club.

"Since I was kid, it’s been Chelsea, and it remains Chelsea."

He further added:

"Would I like to discover a new country? Let’s say England. But I’m not really desperate to discover new countries. I’ll go where I’m taken or I’ll stay where I am. But yes, England, it makes you dream”.

Clauss, who made his France debut in March against Ivory Coast, has picked up four international caps so far.

Chelsea aim for a defensive rebuild this summer

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Blues are aiming to add defenders to their squad to fill the void left by the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also rumoured to depart the Premier League club soon.

Speaking to football.london last month, head coach Thomas Tuchel said:

"We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging, but we are up for the challenge."

He continued:

"I don't know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here – if I can promise that – I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. We will still work for Chelsea, and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

Terry Flewers @terryflewers 🗣Koundé is Chelsea’s target this summer. The defender is keen on a move to the English side, with Marina Granovskaia in regular contact with his agents. There’s a good relationship between CFC and Kounde’s camp. @DiMarzio 🗣Koundé is Chelsea’s target this summer. The defender is keen on a move to the English side, with Marina Granovskaia in regular contact with his agents. There’s a good relationship between CFC and Kounde’s camp. @DiMarzio

According to a report by The Sun, the London club are pondering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, as per a report by Metro, and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

