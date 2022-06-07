Chelsea expected to complete transfer ‘barring a major surprise’ by the end of this month -  Reports

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness). The French international should be unveiled as a new Blues player by the end of June provided there are no last minute surprises thrown into the mix.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been chasing the signature of Jules Kounde for over a year now. The Blues wanted to sign the Frenchman last summer as well but failed in the process. However, they look destined to bring in their top transfer target.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are set to make an offer of around €50-60 million which Sevilla should accept. The two parties should begin their talks to strike a deal soon for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Important to remind that also Jules Koundé could leave the club this summer, with Chelsea leading the race. Sevilla are considering many options to replace Diego Carlos, including Galatasaray's centre back Marcão. He's one of the candidates in the list.

Jules Kounde has been a consistent performer for Sevilla over the past couple of seasons. The French international made 44 appearances for the La Liga outfit during the course of the 2021-22 season and contributed three goals and an assist across all competitions.

Kounde has now been given the green light to move to Chelsea in the next few weeks. It is worth mentioning that the 23-year-old defender will not be the only Sevilla defender to leave in the summer. Julen Lopetegui's side have already bid farewell to Diego Carlos, who will be joining Premier League side Aston Villa once the transfer window commences.

Chelsea need major reinforcements in defense ahead of the 2022-23 season

Chelsea need a couple of new defenders ahead of the new season. The Blues will see two first-team regulars leave the club in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the coming months.

UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer. Andreas Christensen, meanwhile, is expected to join fellow La Liga giants Barcelona on a free transfer as well, according to Football Espana.

These departures will leave Thomas Tuchel short of options in defense. Thiago Silva will be the club's most experienced centre-back. However, the Brazilian defender will turn 38 later this year and will not be at Stamford Bridge for a long period of time.

Apart from Thiago Silva, Chelsea's other defensive options include Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr. However, the pair do not have much experience of playing in the Premier League.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the club captain, might also leave the club this summer.

