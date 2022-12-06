Chelsea prepare swap deal involving Christian Pulisic to sign Bayern Munich star: Reports 

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Chelsea are preparing a swap deal involving USMNT forward Christian Pulisic to sign Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman. Pulisic joined the Blues back in 2019 and has since made 133 appearances for the club. He has scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists for the London-based side since.

After a difficult start to the club season, Pulisic found his form with the USMNT during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was instrumental in their progression to the Round of 16. In four games, the Chelsea attacker scored one goal and provided two assists.

Coman, meanwhile, has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2017. He has made 246 appearances for them, scoring 50 goals and providing 61 assists. Despite having so much playing time under his belt, the French forward is only 26.

The Blues are interested in adding the tricky winger to their roster and seem prepared to part with the American forward. Pulisic's time at Chelsea has been plagued by injuries and he has never been able to cement his position in the team's starting eleven.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been the Blues' first-choice attackers so far this season. The USMNT forward started only five out of his 18 appearances for the club before the World Cup break.

Journalist believes Christian Pulisic won't renew his contract with Chelsea

Christian Pulisic currently has only 18 months remaining on his contract with Chelsea. Journalist Simon Phillips said that the Blues are keen to check with the former Borussia Dortmund star whether he wants to extend his stay in West London.

Phillips told GiveMeSport:

“They want to hold talks with him and see if he’s open to staying beyond [2024]. At the moment, they’re not getting a feeling that he’s going to do that, so I think in the summer is when we’ll really be having a conversation about Pulisic’s future.”

Coman is tied to a contract until 2027 with Bayern Munich while Pulisic's deal runs out in June 2024, which means that the German club could have the upper hand in negotiations. However, the American's value will have increased after his performances in the World Cup and Chelsea could benefit from concluding the business in the upcoming January transfer window.

