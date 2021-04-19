Chelsea prepared to offer Juventus two players to sign Paulo Dybala - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in Paulo Dybala and are prepared to offer two players in exchange for the Argentine attacker.

Dybala has had a forgettable spell at Juventus this season as injuries coupled with patchy form have relegated him to the bench.

The 27-year-old has not been Andrea Pirlo’s preferred option, which has led to reports that Juventus might be open to selling him this summer instead of losing him for free in 2022.

As per Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Chelsea want to sign Dybala this summer, and are ready to offer the duo of Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri in exchange for the Argentine.

Chelsea and Man United 'will battle to sign Paulo Dybala this summer' https://t.co/XZTCjXZoje — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 13, 2021

Chelsea are not the only ones after him, however, as Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked with moves for the attacker.

Chelsea want to add Paulo Dybala to an already impressive attack

Despite Dybala’s stuttering form this season, Chelsea are keen to add him and see him as a future star. Dybala was a key player last season for Juventus under Maurizio Sarri, having contributed 11 goals and 11 assists.

He has made just 14 appearances this season and has scored three league goals in the process. That’s a far-cry from his best personal season at Juventus, where he managed 22 goals and was one of the best forwards in Serie A in the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea have done reasonably well under Thomas Tuchel, but can improve in the final third as they haven’t scored a lot of goals.

The likes of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have all been used in attacking roles, but their output in front of goal has left a lot to be desired.

Under Tuchel, Werner’s form has improved, but he has become more of an enabler than the goal-scorer he once was at RB Leipzig. Dybala is known for his output and Chelsea hope signing him will be the solution to their scoring woes.

Since joining the Bianconeri, Dybala has made 247 appearances and is one shy of the 100-goal mark in black and white colors.

If Chelsea can offload Jorginho and Emerson and sign Dybala without a transfer fee, it would be a good piece of business for the Blues.