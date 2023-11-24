Chelsea provide injury update on Christopher Nkunku and 5 other players ahead of Newcastle United clash

Chelsea have suggested that Christopher Nkunku is set to miss his team's Premier League contest at Newcastle United this Saturday (November 25). They have also offered injury updates on five other stars.

On their official website, the Blues claimed that both Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are currently in their reconditioning phases of their respective rehabilitation processes. They also stated that Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and Carney Chukwuemeka are all continuing to undergo their respective rehabilitation plans at Cobham now.

Nkunku, who left RB Leipzig to join the west London outfit for around £52 million in the summer, has been out of action owing to a knee problem. He is yet to make his debut for the Blues – same as Lavia.

While Lavia is recuperating from an ankle issue, Fofana is currently nursing a knee problem. Chalobah, on the other hand, has also failed to make an appearance this season due to an ongoing thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Chilwell featured in seven matches across competitions before picking up a hamstring injury. Chukwuemeka, 20, made two Premier League appearances prior to succumbing to a knee problem.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for Newcastle United's league encounter against Chelsea

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 1-1 stalemate between Newcastle United and the Blues in their Premier League match at the St. James' Park this Saturday. He wrote:

"Newcastle looked really jaded in their defeat by Bournemouth before the international break. They have got some injured players back in contention, including Alexander Isak, but the question is how fit are they, and how much has changed in two weeks?"

Sutton, who played in 39 games for the Blues in his career, continued:

"It's a similar story with Chelsea, who could hand Christopher Nkunku his debut but, if that happens, it will probably be off the bench. They are improving, yes, but they are still so erratic, which makes this game almost impossible to call."

Casting doubt on the Blues' potential performance, Sutton concluded:

"There are signs they have turned a corner and they were so impressive at times against Manchester City but you can't rely on them to play well again. I feel like giving up when it comes to making predictions about Chelsea games anyway – I get their scores wrong every week, so I am ready to be proved wrong again."

Chelsea, who secured a shock 12th placed-finish in the Premier League past term, are 10th in the 2023-24 table with just 16 points from 12 games. Newcastle, on the other hand, are seventh with 20 points.

The Blues have registered seven wins, one draw, and two defeats in their past 10 Premier League meetings against Eddie Howe's outfit.