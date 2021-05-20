Chelsea and PSG interested in signing Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Chelsea and PSG have reportedly expressed interest in Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic. The 31-year-old has struggled to settle at Camp Nou since joining the Blaugrana last summer.

According to Le10Sport, Chelsea and PSG are looking to take advantage of Miralem Pjanic's situation at Barcelona. The Catalans are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Bosnian midfielder as they look to raise funds through player sales this summer.

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona as part of a mammoth swap deal with Juventus that saw Arthur join the Bianconeri.

Prior to his move to Spain, Pjanic was widely regarded as one of the best ball-playing midfielders in the world. After joining Juventus from AS Roma in 2016, Pjanic helped the Italian giants win four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias.

He was included in the Serie A Team of the Year for four consecutive years between 2015 and 2019. Barcelona signed Pjanic in the hope that he would be the ideal partner for Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in the center of midfield.

The midfielder has, however, struggled to break into Barcelona's starting XI and has been ravaged by injuries this season. Pjanic has made just 18 appearances for Ronald Koeman's side in La Liga this season and has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona in recent months.

The former Juventus star's wages are proving to be a massive financial burden on the Spanish giants, forcing them to consider selling Pjanic this summer.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Chelsea and PSG the chance to sign the 31-year-old. Chelsea could look to bolster their midfielder options this summer as they plan to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Paris Saint-Germain and #Chelsea both are interested in signing Miralem Pjanic this summer. [@le10sport] — Talk Chelsea UK (@TalkChelseaUK) May 20, 2021

Chelsea could look to sign Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic as a potential replacement for Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been heavily linked with a move back to Serie A in recent months. The Italian has been the subject of interest from both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Barcelona are reportedly working on a Pjanic-for-Jorginho swap with Chelseahttps://t.co/qycEQtn6DD — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 13, 2021

Chelsea could, therefore, look to sign Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona as a potential replacement for Jorginho. The Bosnian will, however, have to reduce his wage demands if he is to force through a move away from Barcelona.