Chelsea interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez - Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez. New manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly begun making plans for the summer transfer window and has made the signing of the defender a priority.

According to The Athletic, the Uruguayan has been on Chelsea's shortlist since 2016, and the Blues could finally be ready to make a move for him.

Jose Maria Gimenez joined Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2013 and made his debut for the club at the age of 18. He won the La Liga title in his first season with Los Rojiblancos and played a key role when the club finished as runners-up in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons of the UEFA Champions League. The defender also helped the club to the Europa League title in the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old has been in imperious form this season, helping Atletico Madrid secure their place at the top of the La Liga table.

Jose Maria Gimenez has often been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent years, with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City chasing his signature.

Chelsea are the latest club to have registered an interest in him. Thomas Tuchel currently has a wealth of options in defence but is keen on signing a top-quality centre-back to partner Thiago Silva.

Chelsea and Man City are both interested in Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, sources have told @RodrigoFaez: https://t.co/Kd6ZHv9hsD pic.twitter.com/szDKBRBBUp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 31, 2020

Thomas Tuchel looking to convert Chelsea into title contenders by signing Jose Maria Gimenez this summer

Jose Maria Gimenez has often been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the last few years

Chelsea are yet to taste defeat under Thomas Tuchel. They have also managed to keep nine clean sheets since the German joined the club.

Atletico Madrid defender José María Giménez has spoken about how he would have like to play with his Chelsea idol and former club captain (ESPN) #CFC #Atletico — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) August 18, 2020

Despite his recent successes, the former PSG boss is keen to strengthen his squad in the summer and will begin by signing Jose Maria Gimenez from Atletico Madrid.