Chelsea pushing to complete €15 million deal to sign midfielder wanted by AC Milan and Inter in January: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane, who is also on the radar of AC Milan and Inter Milan, this month. The Blues are in urgent need of midfield additions before the end of the January transfer window amid injuries to several key players.

Moroccan midfielder Belahyane has been a man watched by the Blues since the start of the 2024-25 season, having caught their eye in Italy. The Premier League side are now prepared to spend around €15 million on him, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Reda Belahyane joined Hellas Verona from Nice for around €500,000 in the summer, and the 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Serie A side this season. He is being tipped to be a direct replacement for Italian youngster Cesare Casadei, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month. Belahyane is known for his close control and ability to wriggle out of tight spaces, as well as his tenacity in winning the ball back in midfield.

Chelsea have been left light in the midfield department following injuries to both Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez, two of their starters in midfield. This has left Moises Caicedo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as their main options, with Marc Cucurella forced to finish the game against Wolves as a midfielder.

Enzo Maresca doesn't appear to be interested in recalling either Lesley Ugochukwu or Andrey Santos from their respective loan spells at Southampton and Strasbourg. His side will now look to sign Belahyane as cover and will hope to beat the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Lazio to the signature of the diminutive midfielder.

Chelsea star set to leave club on loan this month - Reports

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is set to leave the club on a temporary basis this month after an agreement with Juventus was reached, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are prepared to sanction a temporary exit for the Portuguese youngster, who will join the Bianconeri.

Portugal international Veiga is keen to move to a club where he will play regularly at centre-back, having been used in different positions by Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. The Blues turned down proposals from Wolves and Borussia Dortmund this month before accepting Juventus' offer.

Juventus will pay a €5 million fee to sign the 21-year-old on a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season. The former Basel man will return to Stamford Bridge in June to potentially participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

