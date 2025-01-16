  • home icon
Serie A club set to send new bid to seal permanent transfer for Chelsea star Cesare Casadei: Reports

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Jan 16, 2025 15:51 GMT
Serie A side Torino are reportedly prepared to make a new bid to sign Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Chelsea. As reported by Fabrizio Romano (via Absolute Chelsea on X), Il Toro are looking to land the versatile midfielder permanently.

Casadei has been a fringe player at Stamford Bridge this season, having made just six appearances across competitions under Enzo Maresca. He is yet to make a single appearance in the Premier League this campaign and has only played in the UEFA Europa Conference League and EFL Cup.

Expectations were big from the Italian when he was snapped up by Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Inter Milan. He joined the Blues in a deal worth a reported €15 million, plus €5 million in add-ons.

However, the youngster has so far made just 17 senior appearances for the west London club. He had loan spells with Reading and Leicester City before returning to Stamford Bridge this summer but has failed to rise up in the pecking order.

Enzo Maresca also managed Casadei at Leicester City in the Championship last season while he was on loan with the Foxes. He made 25 appearances under his compatriot, scoring thrice and providing two assists as the Foxes won promotion.

Casadei is an all-round midfielder who can play either as a number six or a number eight. He boasts a huge frame of 6 ft 4 in and is quite sound technically as well.

Three clubs in the hunt for Chelsea defender in January: Reports

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly attracting interest from three clubs as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge this month. As reported by Caught Offside, the Frenchman is the subject of interest from Juventus, Atalanta, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Disasi was not in the Blues' matchday squad to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 14. It has been claimed that the Blues are looking to cash in on the France international they signed from Monaco in 2023 for a reported £38.5 million.

Disasi has not been able to thoroughly impress at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move. He has so far made 60 appearances for the Blues over his 18-month stint at the club but has not been a regular starter.

Edited by Arshit Garg
