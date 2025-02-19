Chelsea put together 3 man short-list as they look to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea have put together a shortlist of three strikers as they look to make a new addition in the summer transfer window, as per reports. The Blues were linked with several strikers in January but decided against moving for any, instead choosing to take stock at the end of the season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Blues have three major targets for the striker position in their summer recruitment plans. Their list includes RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Slovenia international Sesko has been on the radar of the Blues since last summer, but he rejected a move to leave Leipzig. This season, he has already recorded 15 goals and four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions and is also wanted by Arsenal.

One of the revelations of the Premier League this season, Delap has been strongly linked with Chelsea, especially due to his past relationship with coach Enzo Maresca. The 22-year-old striker has 10 goals and two assists in 24 league appearances for Ipswich Town this season and appears set to leave the club in the summer.

Sweden international Gyokeres has 34 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season for his Portuguese club. The oldest of the trio at 26, the striker has previously spent time in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea are looking to sign a striker who can compliment Nicolas Jackson, who they regard as one of the best young strikers in England. The striker is signed to a contract until 2033, indicating that they want him to play a big part in their future.

Chelsea slap €30 million price tag on high-flying defender: Reports

Chelsea have slapped a price tag of €30 million on defender Renato Veiga, who is on loan at Serie A giants Juventus this season, as per Calciomercato. The Blues sent the Portugal international to Italy to play regularly after receiving multiple offers for him.

The Blues spent only £14 million on Veiga last summer, signing the 21-year-old from FC Basel. He made 18 appearances before moving on loan to Juventus, where he has played four times as centre-back since his transfer.

Juventus have learned of the cost of potentially signing Veiga, who has earned the praise of manager Thiago Motta with his displays this season. The Bianconeri are, however, willing to sign him on a season-long loan and include an option or obligation to buy him in 2026.

