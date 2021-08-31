Chelsea reach agreement to sign La Liga star: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news via Twitter, suggesting Chelsea will pay €5 million as a loan fee for the midfielder.

Saúl to Chelsea, HERE WE GO! Agreement reached for €5m loan from Atletico Madrid. Personal terms agreed. Saúl will be in London soon to sign the contract. 🔵🤝 #CFC #DeadlineDay



Final details and the deal will be announced. Difficult deal but finally set to be completed. pic.twitter.com/3Jq5e3JwXE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The Blues have been involved in the transfer market to try and reinforce their midfield and zeroed in on Saul Niguez as the ideal candidate. With the Spanish midfielder already angling towards the exit door at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Chelsea were increasingly hopeful of securing the deal.

Saul Niguez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea, who are awaiting the midfielder to land in London now. Upon arrival, the 26-year-old will undergo his medical and complete the final formalities ahead of the switch.

Chelsea will be delighted to have reached an agreement on deadline day ahead of Manchester United, who were also previously linked with wanting Saul Niguez. If reports are to be believed, the final details of the contract will only be revealed during the announcement. As such, it remains unclear if Chelsea have inserted the option to make the loan move permanent for Saul Niguez next summer.

Chelsea pursuit of Jules Kounde hits roadblock

Despite pulling off a significant coup in the form of Saul Niguez, Chelsea have been left disappointed in their pursuit of another target, Jules Kounde. The Sevilla defender remains open to the idea of joining Chelsea, but the European champions are unable to find an agreement with the La Liga club.

Jules Koundé and Chelsea deal is considered “more than complicated” by all parties involved. Sevilla have absolutely NO intention to negotiate. It’s release clause or nothing - and Chelsea have not communicated any intention to pay the clause yet. 🔵🚫 #CFC #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has insisted they will not part ways with Kounde unless Chelsea are willing to trigger his release clause. The aforementioned clause is worth to be around €75 million.

Monchi was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano:

"Jules Kounde has chances of leaving the club if some club will pay the release clause. Chelsea made a bid last week but we didn't like it."

With Chelsea already parting ways with Kurt Zouma, who has joined West Ham, it will be interesting to see if they are forced to hastily trigger Kounde's release clause in the next few hours. The clock is ticking down for the Blues as we speak.

