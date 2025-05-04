Chelsea ready to activate €45 million release clause to sign Real Madrid and Manchester City target - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly ready to activate the €45 million release clause of Real Madrid and Manchester City target Franco Mastantuono. As reported by Le Perla on X, the Blues are ready to step up their chase for the highly-rated Argentine prodigy.

The report suggests that Chelsea have gotten in touch with the 17-year-old's representatives. However, River Plate are reportedly looking to raise the youngster's release clause to approximately €55 million.

Mastantuno is widely hailed as the next 'Lionel Messi,' thanks to his exploits at a young age. Just like the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the wonderkid boasts a wonderful left foot, magical dribbling skills, flair and creativity.

Mastantuono has already made 55 appearances for his boyhood club River Plate at the age of 17. The Real Madrid target has produced seven goals and five assists in the process and has been heavily linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

Alongside Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City are known as huge admirers of the gifted youngster. However, Enzo Maresca's side are looking to get in the driver's seat by launching the first move.

The Blues have invested heavily in young players from across the globe in recent years, especially talents from South America. Mastantuono could be the next big import to Stamford Bridge from South America.

Former River Plate star Matias Almeyda labels Chelsea and Real Madrid target as the next ‘Lionel Messi’

Former River Plate midfielder Matias Almeyda has backed Real Madrid and Chelsea target Franco Mastantuono to achieve great things in the future. He has tipped the River Plate wonderkid to emulate the likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. Almeyda told DSports Radio, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Another Maradona or another Messi will unlikely emerge, but another player will come. After Maradona, people said that there would never be another like him, and then Messi appeared, and I think that after Messi, another one will appear, and his name is Franco Mastantuono. There are many kids who won't be equal to those two, but they will be at another level. We're a breeding ground for very good players."

Mastantuono is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football and is already a key player for his boyhood club River Plate. He is predominantly a right winger but can also play as a number ten or even a false nine.

The Argentina under-20 international has attracted interest from several top clubs from across Europe. Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City have been strongly linked with the flamboyant winger.

