Chelsea ready to double British star's wages as they open talks to sign him from European club: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens. The Premier League giants are eager to bolster their attacking unit in the summer and have identified the England U-21 star as a potential target.

Giitens has been linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna after falling out of favour with manager Niko Kovac. The left winger enjoyed regular game minutes under former manager Nuri Sahin, but has seen his playing time reduce drastically in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old was one of Dortmund's shining stars during the first half of the season, contributing nine goals and five assists in 23 matches. However, since the start of the year, he has managed just three goals in as many games.

Chelsea have been huge admirers of Gittens and are currently monitoring his situation with the Bundesliga outfit. The Blues are reportedly keen on adding re former Manchester City academy star to their ranks and are ready to offer him double his current earnings.

Gittens reportedly earns about €3 million per season at Dortmund, and the west London side are prepared to pay him around €6-7 million per season. They are also willing to offer Dortmund between €50 million and €60 million for his services.

Gittens is one of the highly-rated youngsters in Europe and could be a huge addition to Enzo Maresca's side. Primarily a left winger, he can also be deployed on the right wing or as a centre-forward if need be. He is also reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea interested in signing Borussia Dortmund goalkepepr - Reports

The Blues are also reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. As per FootMercato, Chelsea are set to hold talks with the player's agent over a transfer in the summer.

Enzo Maresca's side are out for a new goalkeeper option following the inconsistency of first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen. Chelsea have eyed Kobel for a while and are now ready to push for his signature.

Kobel has been a key player for the Signal Iduna outfit since joining in 2012 from VfB Stuttgart, but could be forced to consider an exit amid the club's struggles this season. The Blues plan to offer Dortmund €70 million for the 27-year-old Swiss shot-stopper.

