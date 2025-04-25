Chelsea set to hold talks with agent of 27-year-old Bundesliga star over summer move: Reports

Chelsea are set to hold talks with Gregor Kobel's agent over a summer transfer move from Borussia Dortmund. This comes as the Blues continue the hunt for a goalkeeper to take up the reins between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.

According to a report from FootMercato, their search has led them to the Bundesliga, where they believe they can convince Gregor Kobel. The 27-year-old has been an important player at Dortmund since he joined them in 2021, but he could be disillusioned as BVB continue their struggles in the league.

They currently sit in seventh place, chasing after a spot in Europe, which could potentially elude them. While Dortmund may not be interested in letting go of a key player like Kobel, Chelsea's planned offer of approximately €70 million could sway them in negotiations.

The Blues have since been interested in the goalkeeper, and they have now begun conversations with his agent as they look to further their push to sign him. The agent will also visit London in "the next days", with meetings planned with English clubs like Newcastle United.

The goalkeeping department at Stamford Bridge has had problems this season, with both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen often making serious errors. Their inconsistent performances have pushed the west London club to turn towards the transfer market, where Kobel is an option.

He was one of Borussia Dortmund's best players last season, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid. His quality may improve the goalkeeping position at the Bridge if he does switch to England.

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian explains decision to join Blues

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian has explained the reasons behind his decision to join the Blues, despite interest from other clubs. The west London giants agreed on a deal for the teenager last year, prepping him for a move this summer.

Barcelona were another heavily invested club, but the Blaugrana did not have the finances to match the Blues' offer to Palmeiras. Estevao had been interested in a move to Catalonia, but the Blues made their intentions known to the teenager, which played a big part in his decision. He explained in a letter published on The Players' Tribune (via 90min):

"A lot of people are asking me why we chose Chelsea, but they don't understand how much Chelsea wanted me, and how much belief they have in my potential. Those people don't know about the project they presented to us. To a young player, these things matter a lot, and I know we've made the right decision to go to London."

Estevao is expected to join the first team at Stamford Bridge, despite his young age. Moving from Brazil to England might be a difficult task, but the 18-year-old will hope he can adapt to playing in Europe.

