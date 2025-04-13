Chelsea ready to sell fan favorite to sign £70M-rated PL star - Reports

According to a report by The Mirror, Chelsea is ready to sell fan-favorite Trevor Chalobah to fund a £70 million move for Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace defender has impressed since he arrived in South London from the Blues in 2021 and has been tipped with a return to West London.

Guehi began his career with the Cray Wanderers in 2005 before joining the Blues in 2007. He came through their famed Cobham youth ranks before going out on loan to Swansea in 2020. The 24-year-old has impressed since securing regular football and is now a regular participant for the English national team, bagging 23 caps for the Three Lions.

Chelsea are looking to tempt Guehi's current club, Crystal Palace, to accept a deal reportedly valued at £50 million and Trevor Chalobah to resign Guehi just four years after he left the club for a reported €23.34 million fee. Chalobah spent the first half of the season in South London with The Eagles, where he formed an impressive defensive partnership with Maxence Lacroix and Guehi.

The Blues hope to move the two Cobham graduates around and strengthen their team next season ahead of their potential participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea manager praises academy graduate after impressive performance

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised academy graduate Joshua Achempong after his remarkable performance in their 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal. The versatile Cobham graduate had a good game to help his side secure victory on Thursday night in Poland.

In his post-match discussion with the press, the Italian tactician hailed Achempong and applauded his desire to slot in where needed for the team, saying via FotMob:

"The one I fall in love with tonight is Josh Acheampong. He can be a fantastic player for this club, a good player can play in different positions, and he showed that. Since we started, I'm in love with him, but tonight he showed he can be a very good player for this club. He can be good in different positions. The best thing for Josh is that he's open – he wants to learn: 'Full-back? No problem, what do I have to do?'”

Chelsea are looking to be the first team to lift all three continental European trophies and are now four games away from winning the conference league. With six games left, they are sixth in the EPL, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

