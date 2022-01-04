Chelsea and Real Madrid interested in signing 23-year-old Juventus star in the summer - Reports

Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Juventus defender Merih Demiral next summer. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Italian club Atalanta until the end of the season.

According to Fanatik, Chelsea and Real Madrid have been monitoring the Juventus defender's performances and progress during his loan spell in Italy.

Merih Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €18 million. The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to life in Turin but saw his debut season cut short after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2020.

After spending eight months on the sidelines due to injury, Demiral returned to action in August 2020. The Turkey international made 23 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Demiral struggled to become a regular member of Juventus' starting line-up last season due to the presence of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, and Matthijs de Ligt.

Atalanta signed Demiral on a season-long loan last summer with an option to buy at the end of the season. The 23-year-old's performances have helped propel Atalanta to fourth place in the Serie A table.

He has made 16 appearances and contributed two goals for the Italian side in all competitions. Demiral's impressive performances for Atalanta have attracted the attention of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Premier League giants Chelsea are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Antonio Rudiger next summer. The German defender has less than six months left on his current contract with the Blues.

He has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Rudiger is widely expected to run down his contract with Chelsea and become a free agent.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, parted ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer. Los Blancos signed former Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a replacement for Sergio Ramos, but are yet to sign an adequate replacement for Raphael Varane.

Merih Demiral's physical presence, speed and defensive abilities make him the ideal transfer target for the Spanish club.

Chelsea and Real Madrid set to face stiff competition for the signature of Juventus star Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral in action against SSC Napoli

Atalanta are likely to exercise their option to sign Merih Demiral from Juventus after the end of his loan spell with Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Despite Demiral's impressive performances for Atalanta this season, the Serie A club could opt to sell the defender for a sizeable fee due to their current financial situation.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are the latest clubs to have registered an interest in the 23-year-old defender. The duo are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Manchster United for the signature of Merih Demiral

Manchester United are also rumored to be monitoring the performances of the Juventus loanee. The Red Devils are believed to be eager to sign a top-quality defender to partner Raphael Varane at the center of defense next season.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are also currently looking for defensive reinforcements. The Magpies have a large transfer budget and have reportedly already agreed a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Parimal