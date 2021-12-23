Chelsea receive boost as Blues man is left out of AFCON squad

While many top sides will see some of their key players depart for the 2022 African Cup of Nations in January next year, Chelsea have been handed a personnel boost.

One of their star players will not be joining his national squad for the tournament, allowing him to remain at the club and be available for the January fixtures.

Morocco announced their 25-man squad for the upcoming competition and Hakim Ziyech was not selected.

The former Ajax star is currently in international exile after falling out with his national coach Vahid Halilhodzic last year.

The Bosnian was infuriated with Ziyech's refusal to play in a game against Ghana despite being passed fit. The coach has also previously complained about the star's late arrival for training sessions.

GOAL News @GoalNews Hakim Ziyech has been left out of Morocco's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations ❌ Hakim Ziyech has been left out of Morocco's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations ❌ https://t.co/Aev5lA5aqo

He said the player 'held the team hostage' and this breakdown in relations has led to Ziyech's continued omission from the squad since September.

The 28-year-old is a key player in the squad but the Atlas Lions will have to make do without him as his international career is now up in the air.

The AFCON tournament kicks off on January 9. Morocco will play their first game against Ghana in Group C the following day.

Morocco's loss is Chelsea's gain as Ziyech will be available for Club World Cup

Morocco will have their task cut out without their talisman, but Chelsea stand to benefit greatly from this move.

Ziyech, whose Chelsea career was riddled with injuries, has featured prominently for them this season. The playmaker has 18 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League.

While he's yet to hit full throttle, the midfielder has contributed seven goals in total and could play a key role in their congested fixture list in January.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo 🇲🇦 40 caps

⚽ 17 goals



Hakim Ziyech has been omitted by Head Coach Vahid Halilhodžić from Morocco's AFCON 2021 squad.



Good news for Ghana. 🇲🇦 40 caps ⚽ 17 goalsHakim Ziyech has been omitted by Head Coach Vahid Halilhodžić from Morocco's AFCON 2021 squad.Good news for Ghana. https://t.co/bLBiQH0KQ7

Chelsea are scheduled to play Tottenham Hotspur thrice, including a two-legged semi-final clash in the EFL Cup. Tuchel's men will also face Manchester City away in the league.

The German tactician's side then travel to the UAE in the first week of February for the Club World Cup. Ziyech would've missed the competition had he participated in the AFCON tournament.

Edited by Parimal