Chelsea receive boost in race to sign Inter Milan star - Reports

Chelsea are preparing to reinforce their attack this summer and have found new hope in the race to sign one of their former stars.

According to Team Talk via Corriere Dello Sport, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea are eager to bring the player back to Stamford Bridge as they prepare to fight for the Premier League title next season.

Lukaku joined the Blues from Anderlecht in the summer of 2011 but failed to break into the first team. He appeared 15 times for Chelsea and but failed to score for the London side. The Belgian moved to Everton in 2014, and after three impressive seasons at Goodison Park, he landed at Manchester United in 2017.

The Belgian managed 42 goals from 92 games for the Red Devils and eventually joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2019. Lukaku has not looked back since and has already scored 61 goals from 92 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

The 27-year-old is currently one of the best strikers in the world and it is no surprise that Chelsea want their old forward back. Having helped Inter Milan secure the Serie A title this season, it was believed that Lukaku would not be on the transfer list.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, the Blues might be able to secure the player’s signature for the right price. Inter Milan will reportedly allow the player to leave for €120m.

Chelsea will have to pay £105 million if they want to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter this summer, according to the Daily Mail 💰 pic.twitter.com/bOXPbIrme6 — Goal (@goal) April 30, 2021

The price is not too steep for a player of Lukaku’s caliber, keeping in mind the current valuation of strikers like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Interestingly, the player himself is open to a move back to the Premier League, which will be a big boost for Chelsea.

The Blues will face competition from Manchester City for the player’s services and the Belgian would not mind joining either club if they can submit a suitable bid.

Chelsea could end the season with two trophies

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea will face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, the first of the two finals that Thomas Tuchel’s team are scheduled to appear in this season. The Blues have also reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League, where Premier League foes Manchester City await them.

They are currently fourth in the Premier League but could climb to third with a win over Arsenal on Wednesday. Tuchel has the chance to guide Chelsea to two trophies before the end of the season and his reward could be the arrival of Lukaku over the summer.